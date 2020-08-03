Ookla says that these chipsets deliver the fastest 5G in the U.S.

When you talk to consumers about the benefits of 5G, the faster download data speeds are what most are concerned about. Lower latency is something that benefits all, but you really don't hear much about that from the average Joe on the street. Yet it will be the faster response times that make things like driverless vehicles possible. But all Joe wants to know is whether full-length movies will take only seconds to download using the next-generation of wireless connectivity.

Qualcomm says 5G download speeds for mmWave spectrum is four times faster than sub-6Hz signals







Right now, as carriers build out their 5G networks, download speeds aren't near their peak. In the states, carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T are relying on their low-band spectrum to cover more territory. And while the 600MHz and 850MHz airwaves used by the pair respectively can travel long distances and penetrate structures better than high-band mmWave signals, the latter delivers faster speeds. Verizon is concentrating on using mmWave for its build-out which explains why its coverage trails the other two wireless providers, both of which now offer nationwide 5G service. Eventually, all three carriers will rely on a combination of low-band, mid-band, and high-band spectrum to hike their 5G speeds while providing nationwide coverage.









In a blog post posted today, chip designer Qualcomm notes that 5G download speeds on sub-6GHz airwaves are five times faster than 4G. 5G mmWave's download speeds are four times faster than sub-6GHz. Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest.net app that measures the current download and upload speeds that your phone is receiving, did some analysis and discovered that Qualcomm's chipsets in the U.S. are delivering 67% faster download speeds than its closest rival. The fastest SoCs in the states are Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform. You should keep in mind that this result is based on data measured across all technologies ranging from 2G to 5G.









In the U.K., analysis during the Q1 and Q2 of 5G download data speeds achieved on various devices discovered that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was the fastest. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. Qualcomm says that almost every major manufacturer of a 5G phone in the U.K. relies on this system. And thanks to Ookla's analysis of the data it collected, Qualcomm can state that "Consumers seeking faster everyday connectivity can buy smartphones powered by Snapdragon Modem-RF Systems, knowing that real-world data supports Qualcomm Technologies' claims of superior wireless performance. Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of 5G adoption and expansion, and one of our goals is to help our customers deliver on its promise. That means powering the next-gen mobile experience users deserve. According to the Ookla analysis results, it’s clear that Snapdragon is leading the way in 5G."





Qualcomm also notes that in the U.K., 4G LTE speeds on devices powered by Snapdragon ran faster by 44% over those handsets that used MediaTek modems. Calling this a "significant difference," Qualcomm states that "Users of Snapdragon-powered devices can enjoy better video streaming, faster web surfing content downloads, and lag-free mobile games and movies."











