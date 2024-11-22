Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

You should be really careful with the QR codes you're putting in front of your phone's camera

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A collage of many QR codes.
So apparently 60% of QR codes in emails are spam and we should be really careful with the small pixelated squares we're scanning with our cameras.

It turns out that our sophisticated anti-spam filters are completely baffled by the QR codes.

The journey from traditional barcodes to QR codes marks a significant evolution in data storage technology. Before 1994, standard barcodes – the good old parallel lines found on grocery items – could only store up to 80 characters. Recognizing this limitation, the Quick Response (QR) codes were developed, capable of holding over 7,000 numeric or 4,300 alphanumeric characters. A bit of improvement, right?

While QR codes represent only a small fraction of email content (approximately one in every 500 emails), they pose a unique security challenge. These seemingly innocent squares have become an effective tool for bypassing spam filters, with research from Cisco Talos indicating that 60% of QR codes in emails are spam-related. The most concerning use involves phishing attempts, particularly in stealing login credentials through fake multi-factor authentication requests.

The security risk is heightened when users scan QR codes on mobile devices. When someone scans a malicious code using cellular data rather than corporate Wi-Fi, the subsequent connection occurs outside company security systems, making it difficult for organizations to detect potential threats.

Some QR codes are safe! &quot; Image credit – Apple - You should be really careful with the QR codes you&#039;re putting in front of your phone&#039;s camera
Some QR codes are safe! " Image credit – Apple


What makes these codes particularly challenging to defend against is their image-based nature. Spam filters struggle with a three-step process: they must first recognize a QR code within an image, then decode it, and finally analyze the embedded data. Adding to this complexity, some creators have developed "QR code art" – images that cleverly disguise QR codes within artistic designs, making them even harder to identify.

These images integrate the data points of a QR code into artistic designs, making them appear as regular artwork rather than recognizable QR codes. However, the risk with QR code art lies in its potential to mislead users. Someone could unknowingly scan such an image and be directed to the linked content without realizing it was a functional QR code.

Security experts recommend treating QR codes with the same caution as unknown URLs. While completely avoiding QR codes in today's world may be impossible, users can protect themselves by using online QR decoders to preview the encoded information before scanning. These tools allow inspection of the underlying data without risking device security. Additionally, when logging into services, it's safer to access websites directly rather than through QR code links.

For those needing to share or study potentially dangerous QR codes, Cisco Talos has identified effective methods to "defang" them - similar to how suspicious URLs are often written with "hxxp" instead of "http". This can be done either by obscuring the code's data modules (the black and white squares) or removing the position detection patterns (the large squares in three corners), rendering the code unreadable to scanners.

Above all – stay vigilant!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless