Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR

Qi2 is slowly but surely going to become the next big thing in wireless charging tech. It’s a new standard, developed between a few companies, most notably with Apple on board. Why is this a big deal? MagSafe!
Perfect time for ESR’s new MagSafe accessories!
ESR has been specializing in making wireless chargers that run cool and charge efficiently — often faster than the official accessories. And now, you can enjoy new Qi2 products from the company:
A charging stand for your full mobile Apple flock — a good fit for your nightstand at home, or work desk at the office. Charge your iPhone on the 15 W MagSafe charger, your AirPods on the pad below it, and an Apple Watch on the detachable puck. It keeps the space tidy and clutter-free, and the Watch puck can be pulled out so you can take it with you and charge the Apple Watch on the go.
Yep, Apple has allowed the magnetic ring to be added as an official component of Qi2, essentially making MagSafe available for everybody — even Android phones. On the flip side, iPhone owners aren’t limited to MagSafe accessories only — anything that is Qi2 will work with an iPhone perfectly, sticking magnetically to it and charging it optimally.
Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set
The MagSafe stand holds the iPhone with a force of 1,000 gf, and charges it continuously with the certified 15 W of power. You can continue using the phone, in portrait or landscape, as the angle allows for content consumption or hands-free video calls easily.
Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
A stable mount, which comes with accessories to either securely clip it either to the air vent mount, or stick it to the dashboard. The magnetic ring in the charger itself will hold your iPhone with a force of 1,600 gf — same goes for Android phones that will come with Qi2 in the near future.
It will charge your device quickly with the full 15 W power, as per Qi2 standards. Since it’s a flat disc surface, you can rotate your phone in landscape or portrait, for any navigation or viewing need.
More ESR Qi2 chargers
