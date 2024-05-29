Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Qi2 is slowly but surely going to become the next big thing in wireless charging tech. It’s a new standard, developed between a few companies, most notably with Apple on board. Why is this a big deal? MagSafe!

Yep, Apple has allowed the magnetic ring to be added as an official component of Qi2, essentially making MagSafe available for everybody — even Android phones. On the flip side, iPhone owners aren’t limited to MagSafe accessories only — anything that is Qi2 will work with an iPhone perfectly, sticking magnetically to it and charging it optimally.

Perfect time for ESR’s new MagSafe accessories!

ESR has been specializing in making wireless chargers that run cool and charge efficiently — often faster than the official accessories. And now, you can enjoy new Qi2 products from the company:

Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set



A charging stand for your full mobile Apple flock — a good fit for your nightstand at home, or work desk at the office. Charge your iPhone on the 15 W MagSafe charger, your AirPods on the pad below it, and an Apple Watch on the detachable puck. It keeps the space tidy and clutter-free, and the Watch puck can be pulled out so you can take it with you and charge the Apple Watch on the go.

The MagSafe stand holds the iPhone with a force of 1,000 gf, and charges it continuously with the certified 15 W of power. You can continue using the phone, in portrait or landscape, as the angle allows for content consumption or hands-free video calls easily.

ESR 3-in-1 charging station, Qi2, wireless pad, portable Apple Watch charger

Use the station to charge your three essential Apple mobile devices — iPhone, Watch, and AirPods. The Watch charger is detachable and can be used anywhere, with USB C plug.
$19 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger



A stable mount, which comes with accessories to either securely clip it either to the air vent mount, or stick it to the dashboard. The magnetic ring in the charger itself will hold your iPhone with a force of 1,600 gf — same goes for Android phones that will come with Qi2 in the near future.

It will charge your device quickly with the full 15 W power, as per Qi2 standards. Since it’s a flat disc surface, you can rotate your phone in landscape or portrait, for any navigation or viewing need.

Recommended Stories

ESR Qi2 Car Charge mount

Attach to vent or dashboard, magnetic latch, charge phone in landscape or portrait.
$6 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

More ESR Qi2 chargers


ESR is rolling out more innovative chargers and solutions in the coming days. You can view all the hands-freeing accessories on the specialized Amazon landing page here:

Shop ESR Qi2 accessories on Amazon



Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

