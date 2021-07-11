PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y

PUBG has been very successful on both PC and mobile, which is why it's been fiercely supported by developers with many updates that add interesting collaborations with major brands, as well as important new gameplay features and rewards.
The most recent PUBG Mobile
update introduces a new collaboration with Tesla that will allow players on both Android and iOS devices to build their own self-driving vehicles. Update 1.5 adds a Gigafactory on Erangel where players can build a Tesla Model Y by activating all the switches.
The self-driving vehicle produced at the Tesla Gigafactory has an autopilot mode that can be activated on the highways on the map to automatically take players to the location of pre-set markets along the highway.
The same update introduces the so-called Tesla Semi, self-driving transportation vehicles developed by Tesla that will spawn randomly along the road in the game world. They will drive automatically on specific routes and players can make them drop Supply Crates if they deal enough damage to these Semi.
These new changes are part of a “technological transformation of Erangel
” and are included in update 1.5 along with a bucketload of other new features and improvements that you can read about on the game's official website
. Although it might not be the most popular, PUBG Mobile is definitely among the 10 best battle royale games for Android and iOS
.