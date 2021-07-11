$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Games

PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
PUBG Mobile update lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
PUBG has been very successful on both PC and mobile, which is why it's been fiercely supported by developers with many updates that add interesting collaborations with major brands, as well as important new gameplay features and rewards. 

The most recent PUBG Mobile update introduces a new collaboration with Tesla that will allow players on both Android and iOS devices to build their own self-driving vehicles. Update 1.5 adds a Gigafactory on Erangel where players can build a Tesla Model Y by activating all the switches.

The self-driving vehicle produced at the Tesla Gigafactory has an autopilot mode that can be activated on the highways on the map to automatically take players to the location of pre-set markets along the highway.

The same update introduces the so-called Tesla Semi, self-driving transportation vehicles developed by Tesla that will spawn randomly along the road in the game world. They will drive automatically on specific routes and players can make them drop Supply Crates if they deal enough damage to these Semi.

These new changes are part of a “technological transformation of Erangel” and are included in update 1.5 along with a bucketload of other new features and improvements that you can read about on the game's official website. Although it might not be the most popular, PUBG Mobile is definitely among the 10 best battle royale games for Android and iOS.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
by Alan Friedman,  0
Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
by Anam Hamid,  4
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them
by Alan Friedman,  3
Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless