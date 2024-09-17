PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
PUBG, the first and arguably the best battle royale game, has just announced a new collaboration with one of the oldest motorcycle companies in the United States, Indian Motorcycle.
Starting today through October 10, PUBG Mobile and Indian Motorcycle are bringing players of one of the most popular battle royale games two motorcycles to the battleground: 2025 101 Scout and 2024 FTR R Carbon.
More importantly, PUBG announced that one lucky player in the United States will have the chance to win their very own 2025 Indian Motorcycle 101 Scout, valued at $17,000, as well as an Indian Motorcycle branded helmet and leather jacket.
The giveaway runs through October 10, and the grand prize must be picked up from a local Indian Motorcycle dealership. It’s important to note that there will be no cash equivalent provided to the winners, but you’ll be able to sell the bike if that’s what you want.
The newly announced PUBG Mobile and Indian Motorcycle collaboration is available as part of the new version 3.4 update, which a lot of new content, maps and a lot more to the game.
Key updates:
PUBG Mobile also offers players who update to the latest version of the game some rewards in the form of 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and an Eerie Mansion Theme.
One of the greatest motorcycles to ever be made, the 2025 101 Scout will be available in PUBG Mobile with the classic Sunset Red paint job. On the other hand, the 2024 FTR R Carbon comes in Carbon flavor.
- New Themed Mode “Bloodmoon Awakening”
- Firearm and Vehicle Updates: Introducing the dual-wield MP7, an agile firearm with a fast rate of fire that's sure to carry you to victory. The new Hovercraft vehicle is also capable of traversing complex terrain with ease.
- Huge WOW Creation Object Update: Earn points and rewards while you play WOW creations in the new Wonder Season.
- New Season Mode: Experience the purest battle royale PvP in the new Hardcore Ultimate Royale, or relax with Casual Season. Play Unranked Classic, Arena, and other modes to earn Season Points and get rewards.
- Metro Royale Update: Added transformation and Treasure Specter gameplay to Zombie Uprising. Gain special abilities after transforming and defeat Treasure Specters to get loads of supplies.
- Home Update: Decorate your Home with the new Maple Courtyard Palace items.
