Early prototypes hint at possible iPhone 16 design changes Apple may be considering
A recent report by MacRumors shows that Apple may be planning to adopt a new vertical camera configuration for its iPhone 16 after all. Initially, rumors of the company adopting a vertical camera design for the upcoming phone surfaced in May via Twitter. MacRumors’ preliminary prototypes reveal that the Cupertino-based tech giant may be working on much more than simply rearranging the camera lenses.
Supposedly, Apple is testing different designs for its iPhone 16’s camera. It’s rumored that two distinct camera layouts are currently being considered: an iPhone 12-style camera and an iPhone X-type design. The former relies on two cameras laying one above the other, while the latter presents a pill-shaped enclosure housing the camera lenses.
Size-wise, the iPhone 12 camera bump is larger and more rectangular, while the pill-shaped camera layout is somewhat smaller and, naturally, oval-shaped. It’s rumored that the Cupertino-based tech giant favors the iPhone 12-style in its tests. As for the flash, it’s said to be retaining the same position as the iPhone 15.
The Action Button debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro. It allows users to assign different functions, activating them with a long press. Presently, it’s speculated that capacitive capabilities will be added to it. Therefore, users could be able to trigger the Action Button with a simple touch rather than a long press.
Another rumored feature that could be coming to all iPhone 16 models, the so-called capacitive “Capture” button, is also supposedly being tested. So far, it’s rumored that this button could be used as yet another shortcut for capturing videos and photos. As for its position, it could replace the mmWave antenna cutout, with the antenna being moved to the left side of the device, possibly below the volume controls.
Beyond the camera, Apple is allegedly also working on unifying side controls across its entire lineup. To do it, the tech giant is said to be introducing the Action Button across its upcoming iPhone 16 series. If true, the company could be phasing out the Mute Switch, an integral part of the iPhone’s touch controls design since 2007.
The Action Button debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro. It allows users to assign different functions, activating them with a long press. Presently, it’s speculated that capacitive capabilities will be added to it. Therefore, users could be able to trigger the Action Button with a simple touch rather than a long press.
Another rumored feature that could be coming to all iPhone 16 models, the so-called capacitive “Capture” button, is also supposedly being tested. So far, it’s rumored that this button could be used as yet another shortcut for capturing videos and photos. As for its position, it could replace the mmWave antenna cutout, with the antenna being moved to the left side of the device, possibly below the volume controls.
It should be noted that all of these designs are still preliminary. In other words, by September next year, Apple could opt to take a completely different approach to what kind of changes it’ll be introducing with the iPhone 16 design.
Things that are NOT allowed: