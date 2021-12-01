For a limited time you can download (PRODUCT)RED watch faces for your Apple Watch

Apple has been involved in the global battle to cure AIDS and donates a portion of the proceeds of its (PRODUCT)RED products to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. The company has been doing this for 15 years. Until the end of 2022, half those proceeds will be donated to "Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response to mitigate the impact of COVID‑19 on the fight to end AIDS."





To "celebrate" Apple's involvement in raising money to fight AIDS and COVID-19, it is offering six Apple Watch watch faces in red that can be used on the Apple Watch Series 3 and later. To be compatible, an Apple Watch must have watchOS 7.4 or later installed and be paired with an iPhone running iOS 14.5 or later. There are six (PRODUCT)RED watch faces available including the new World Time face, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, Color, and Typograph.





To be clear, the Apple Watch Series 3 is compatible with only the Numerals Mono and Color watch faces. Those with an Apple Watch Series 4 and later can choose to download all six faces.







To add one of these watch faces you will need to grab your iPhone and open your mobile browser to www.apple.com/product-red/ . Scroll down to Apple Watch Faces and underneath each selection, you'll see a button that says "Add Apple Watch Face."





Tap on the (PRODUCT)RED watch face that you want to add. Following the prompts, you'll be asked to download the file containing your selection to the Watch app via the share sheet. Press the button that says "Add to My Faces". You'll find the (PRODUCT)RED watch face you've chosen by opening the Watch app and tapping on the My Watch tab in the bottom left corner of the display.





You can select multiple watch faces from the (PRODUCT)RED website. Just make sure to follow the prompts to have all of your selections added to the My Faces menu inside the Watch app.







Apple's (PRODUCT)RED website also offers the firm's complete (PRODUCT)RED lineup which includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE (2020). Silicone cases in red are available for the complete iPhone 13 lineup, and leather cases can be purchased for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini . Also offered is the Apple Watch Series 7 with an Aluminum Case and a Sport Band.





Other devices listed on the website are an iPod touch, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones , and a Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker. In case you were wondering, the first (PRODUCT)RED device was a special edition iPod nano created by U2's Bono. Thus far, Apple and (RED) have collected $270 million to fight global pandemics.