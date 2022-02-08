Official press images of the 5G Galaxy S22 Ultra leak

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Tomorrow, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S22 series which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As they used to sing on Sesame Street , one of these things is not like the other. That would be the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra which takes its design cues from the now-defunct Galaxy Note line.







Not only does the Galaxy S22 Ultra come with the S Pen inside the box, it also offers housing for the digital writing instrument in the form of a silo with an opening at the bottom of the device. And with its squared-off corners, there is no doubt that this phone is the offspring of two Galaxy Note handsets.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be officially announced by Samsung tomorrow morning







The Galaxy Note was first released by Samsung in 2011 and was known for its large displays and the S Pen. Last year, the model was removed from the manufacturer's smartphone line up as the company focused on its two foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3. Fans of the Galaxy Note series will be happy to see that Samsung has given a nod to the Note by offering a very similarly designed phone in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.











You probably know the rumored specs by heart but for those who missed it, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved display with a variable refresh rate between 1-120Hz. Those in the states, Canada, and China will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset under the hood. This is the sequel to last year's Snapdragon 888 powerhouse.





The rest of the world will have their Galaxy S22 Ultra powered by the Exynos 2200 with an AMD GPU. Both chipsets are manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm process node.





The P-shaped camera array on the back features a 108MP camera sensor, a 12MP camera sensor in back of the ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 10MP sensors are being employed for the two telephoto cameras. One features a 3x optical zoom while the other delivers 10x optical zoom. In front, a 40MP camera sensor will be used for the front-facing selfie camera.

A version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB of storage will be found only in certain markets







Keeping the lights on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a 5000mAh battery, and the IP68 rating indicates the handset's protection from dust and water. Configuration options include 8 or 12GB of memory and 128/256/512GB storage. In limited markets, Samsung will offer a variant of the phone with 1TB of memory (this model will not be sold in North America).





Color options are Black, White, Burgundy, and Green.





You still have through the end of the day on February 9th to reserve a pre-order through Samsung . Those who take advantage of this option will receive $50 in credit that can be used toward the purchase of accessories for their new Galaxy S22 series device.







Based on leaked South Korean price tags , U.S. pricing for the Galaxy S22 line could start at $799 for the Galaxy S22, and rise to $999 for the Galaxy S22+. The version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage could be tagged at $1,199 while $1,299 might buy you the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB of storage.