Pranksters redecorate Google’s SF office park in ‘Spirit Halloween’ signage

Pranksters redecorate Google’s SF office park in ‘Spirit Halloween’ signage0
One such person is Danielle Baskin. She is an entrepreneur from San Francisco that has a taste for pranks, and together with her friends, she thought of a creative way to send a message:
Baskin crafted a Spirit Halloween sign, which she then placed over the one at Google’s Embarcadero campus with the help of some of her friends. They made it look like the Spirit Halloween store was temporarily using the empty space.
‘Today we opened a Spirit Halloween at the vacant Google Headquarters,’ says Baskin in a tweet she posted accompanied with a photo of the sign being placed.
One Twitter user asks the question we probably were all wondering—how did people react? Apparently, the place was almost completely empty, so there were almost no people to react to the mischievous act.
This is not the first rodeo for Baskin when it comes to pranking big tech companies. Another one of her pranks included erecting a full-on tent at the Salesforce Dreamforce conference. The joke did not end there, though, as she also listed the tent on Airbnb for $200 a night, a ‘real deal’ as she called it.
All in all, Baskin's harmless pranks seem to get a lot of love and attention on Twitter. The Spirit Halloween one amounted to 790 retweets and almost 5000 likes. Admittedly, it is refreshing to see some light humor inside the serious world of technology.