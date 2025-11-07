Check your power bank for these warning signs

power banks

power banks

power banks

A power bank explodes at Melbourne International Airport









Yesterday, a man in his 50s, traveling with an unnamed power bank in his pocket, received a serious injury when the power bank in his pocket exploded as he sat in a Qantas Airlines business lounge at Melbourne Interwhen flying, national Airport in Australia. Firefighters responded to the explosion which left the user with minor burns to his legs and fingers. The incident caused panic at the busy airport with one witness posting on Reddit that he "heard screaming from the other side of the lounge" and that the explosion resulted in "battery acid flying everywhere."

The witness added, "His jacket caught on fire. They evacuated us because the smoke and smell was so strong, but I really just hope the guy is okay." Local news outlets report that the power bank owner is now in stable condition at a hospital, having suffered minor burns to his leg and fingers.









Here are some things you should know before traveling with a power bank. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that " all lithium-ion batteries are capable of overheating and undergoing a process called thermal runaway. Thermal runaway can occur without warning as a result of various factors, including if the battery is damaged, overheated, exposed to water, overcharged, or improperly packed. Thermal runaway can also occur on its own due to manufacturing defects."

Some airlines will only allow you to charge your phone with a power bank if it can be viewed by the flight crew





As a result, when flying, all power banks powered by lithium batteries must be packed in carry-on bags or placed on your person. You cannot include spare lithium batteries, including power banks and phone chargers, in checked luggage. In the U.S., Southwest Airlines prohibits passengers from charging a device like a smartphone with a power bank if the power bank is inside a carry-on bag or is hidden. In other words, when charging your phone on a Southwest flight, the power bank must be in plain view so the flight crew can respond to an issue quickly.

You should check with your airline's website before heading for the airport to learn what their policy is toward power banks and inflight charging.

Check your power bank for these warning signs





In general, these are the early warning signs that you should look for on your power bank:





Swelling and bulging is a bad sign that indicates a high risk of fire. If you see this with your power bank, stop using this power bank immediately.

If your power bank gets too hot to hold while charging or using it, you could have an internal fault or short circuit. Stop using the power bank and safely dispose of it.

An unusual odor emanating from your power bank does not mean it needs to take a bath. It's indicative of an active internal failure or leak. Do not use this power bank.

Visible damage such as a crack, a gap, a deformation, and warping means that the casing has been compromised which could lead to an internal short circuit. Do not use it.

If you see any liquid coming from your power bank, stop using it immediately since this could be hazardous.



While power banks can be found on sale anywhere, your best and safest bet is to stick with the major manufacturers such as Belkin and Mophie. You can even include Anker in this list despite the aforementioned recall.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now