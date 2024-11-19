Weird twist in AT&T iPhone 16 porch theft indicates involvement of AT&T insider

AT&T insider being behind the brazen robberies. That's because it appears that the crews that actually followed the FedEx trucks and swiped the packages seconds after they were left reportedly had in their possession a list of tracking numbers for packages shipped by AT&T that contained iPhones. If you've been reading our stories about AT&T subscribers who had their packages containing new iPhone 16 models stolen off their porches seconds after being delivered, you know that the evidence points to aninsider being behind the brazen robberies. That's because it appears that the crews that actually followed the FedEx trucks and swiped the packages seconds after they were left reportedly had in their possession a list of tracking numbers for packages shipped bythat contained iPhones.





Yesterday, I was corresponding via email with someone who was a victim of the porch pirates, although her story is a little different. Based on camera footage that she has of the theft, an hour after first being delivered to her home, another FedEx driver came to pick up the three iPhones that just arrived. He scanned the packages, put them in his car, drove them to Federal Express, and tried to ship them to Florida using the same tracking numbers used for the original packages shipped to her home. This signaled a red flag inside FedEx and the company intercepted the packages.





After stopping the three phones from getting shipped to the bad guys in Florida, Federal Express called the victim to tell her that she might have been involved in a scam. Here is the part that indicates the involvement of an AT&T insider. About an hour after the three iPhones were shipped to her address and then picked up again for a trip down south to Florida, the victim found out that someone had changed her address in AT&T 's system to the address in Florida where the thieves had planned to ship the stolen iPhones.







Ask yourself this. How did AT&T know to change the victim's address to the unknown location in Florida where the thieves attempted to ship the three stolen units? Why was this address change made only after the phones were first delivered to the correct address in Iowa? It all points to involvement by someone at AT&T .





It should be noted that the phones were purchased from a third-party AT&T authorized retailer and many of these locations and their employees do have access to information that might have led to this incident as well as many of the others we've written about over the last few weeks. When we say that an AT&T insider might have been involved in these robberies, we include those working for AT&T third-party stores.



