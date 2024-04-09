Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Polls arrive on Discord as a new non-Nitro feature

By
1comments
iOS Android Apps
Video Thumbnail

The lines between social media apps keep getting blurrier, and features that were once niche are becoming mainstream. Remember when short-form video was TikTok's thing? Or how Snapchat owned disappearing messages? But even in spite of the tidal wave of features, some platforms, like Reddit, Discord, and Telegram, have stubbornly clung to their identities. Discord, in particular, has been measured about adding new bells and whistles, so when it finally unveiled native polls, it felt like a long-overdue move.

Discord, just like Reddit, is a playground for online communities. Servers filled with channels are the backbone, like a wilder version of Subreddits. Polling fits this model well – Reddit rolled out polls back in 2020, and Telegram even earlier in January of that year. Even WhatsApp is getting into the community game, adding polls to announcement groups just last year.

Until now, Discord users relied on a workaround for polls: pinning a message and tallying emoji reactions. It was clunky, and results easily disappeared into the depths of a chat history. As you can see above, even Discord's own official video introducing polls hilariously pokes fun at this makeshift system.

However, now with the introduction of official polls, this method of using emoji reactions can be a thing of the past. Creating a poll will be very simple: Tap that familiar plus icon next to the chat bar, select "Poll," and done! You can title your poll, add up to 10 options, and even set a duration. Want a multiple-choice format? That's an option too. No more worrying if seeing the results will skew your vote, as Discord will have a dedicated "Show Results" button.

Recommended Stories
Right now, there are some limitations to the feature. Slash commands won't magically create polls, and there's no anonymous voting. But hey, you can change your vote while the poll's live, and anyone can create polls. Polls are slowly rolling out to all users in the next couple of days, so if you don't see the feature show up now, sit tight as it will eventually get to you.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless