Vote now: Will your smartphone be celebrating Halloween this year?

Will your smartphone be celebrating Halloween this year? Yes! Halloween Theme/Wallpaper! Yes! Halloween case! No. It's already set up for Christmas! Other (leave a comment) Yes! Halloween Theme/Wallpaper! 0% Yes! Halloween case! 0% No. 100% It's already set up for Christmas! 0% Other (leave a comment) 0%





More Polls:

What a strange question! But bear with me, there’s some logic to it. Halloween has become one of the most celebrated holidays worldwide, and for a good reason. Who doesn’t like to put a costume on and pretend to be someone else?This is the only day during the year (well, for most of us anyway) when we could be firefighters, astronauts, witches, or anything that makes our boat float. The best part is that we can do it as adults and it’s perfectly fine!What about our phones then? It crossed my mind while pondering about a Rorschach costume (the DC character, not the psychiatrist). We carry our phones everywhere basically, and on Halloween most of them will be on display, doing their camera duties.So, why not dress them up for the occasion? Or at least put a Halloween theme on, some spooky sounds, a wallpaper or something like that. Maybe even disguise your smartphone as an old Nokia or a Star Trek communicator and make it an integral part of your costume?So, today’s poll is a fun one - will your phone be celebrating Halloween this year? Do you already have a Christmas setup on, or your phone stays the same and you rarely change its theme?Vote in our poll, and share your Halloween ideas in the comments below!