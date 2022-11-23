Vote now: What’s on your bucket list for Black Friday?



This year, Best Buy and Amazon surprised everyone by jumping the gun and starting their campaigns pretty early. So, the most impatient among you may already be holding your dream smartphone or laptop.



Of course, we expect the best deals to arrive on the exact date, so many of you are probably still waiting for the start of the actual event. You can say what you want, but Black Friday is the real deal when it comes to... deals (I know, pun intended).



We’ve been covering this event for years now, and judging by the last few iterations, there are substantial discounts on almost everything. We’re not talking about a measly 5% or $50 discount; we're talking about half-price deals and sometimes even better than this.



But deals for the sake of deals and shopping for the sake of shopping are not the best things to do. Today, we’re asking you about specifics. Do you have anything in particular you want to get during this Black Friday event?



Maybe it’s time to swap smartphones—many carriers carry (here it is again) great Black Friday deals on smartphones. Or you want that PS5 console or a new digital camera. Let us know in the comments below and, of course, vote in our poll. Let’s see what the most desired products are this shopping season!

Vote now: What’s on your bucket list for this Black Friday? Smartphones PC/Laptops Tablets Smartwatches/Fitness trackers TVs Headphones/Earbuds Digital cameras Consoles Accessories Other (leave a comment) Smartphones 30% PC/Laptops 10% Tablets 20% Smartwatches/Fitness trackers 10% TVs 10% Headphones/Earbuds 0% Digital cameras 0% Consoles 0% Accessories 0% Other (leave a comment) 20%





