Vote now: What's on your bucket list for Black Friday?
The time is nigh for this year's Black Friday shopping event. Some of you might already be counting the hours until the official start on November 25, while others are browsing early deals as we type.

This year, Best Buy and Amazon surprised everyone by jumping the gun and starting their campaigns pretty early. So, the most impatient among you may already be holding your dream smartphone or laptop.

Of course, we expect the best deals to arrive on the exact date, so many of you are probably still waiting for the start of the actual event. You can say what you want, but Black Friday is the real deal when it comes to... deals (I know, pun intended).

We’ve been covering this event for years now, and judging by the last few iterations, there are substantial discounts on almost everything. We’re not talking about a measly 5% or $50 discount; we're talking about half-price deals and sometimes even better than this.

But deals for the sake of deals and shopping for the sake of shopping are not the best things to do. Today, we’re asking you about specifics. Do you have anything in particular you want to get during this Black Friday event?

Maybe it’s time to swap smartphones—many carriers carry (here it is again) great Black Friday deals on smartphones. Or you want that PS5 console or a new digital camera. Let us know in the comments below and, of course, vote in our poll. Let’s see what the most desired products are this shopping season!

Vote now: What's on your bucket list for this Black Friday?

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
