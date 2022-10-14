Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
4
And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
There are two main arguments in favor of barebone phone packaging - the first being that people already have chargers, earphones and other accessories lying around, and the second one - saving the Planet!
What’s more - people are still buying those accessories separately, or from third-party vendors, judging by how those companies and market niches continue to thrive. How about putting the best fast charger, and wireless earphones inside the retail box when you’re selling a $1000+ device? Is it too much to ask?
Today we’re asking you more or less the same question - do you think chargers should be included with your phone purchase? (The initial poll we did when Apple first removed the accessories was pretty unanimous on this). I know it applies to other accessories, such as cases, screen protectors and cables, and I know that some companies are still doing it (Asus, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor), killing the Planet in the process (/sarcasm). But what do you think?
I also remember the time when we used to get a whole bunch of goods with every phone purchase - including earbuds, chargers, cases, screen protectors, and even tiny straps to help with holding/carrying your phone.
I can relate to the first one to some extent, but the second one is a bit weak, at least for me - we don’t get any objective and verified number on how much exactly we’re contributing to Mother Earth’s wellbeing by using our old measly 10W charger with the new iPhone 14.
Good guy Asus takes care of everything for you
