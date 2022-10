Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package ( looking at you, Apple! ) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).I also remember the time when we used to get a whole bunch of goods with every phone purchase - including earbuds, chargers, cases, screen protectors, and even tiny straps to help with holding/carrying your phone.There are two main arguments in favor of barebone phone packaging - the first being that people already have chargers, earphones and other accessories lying around, and the second one - saving the Planet!I can relate to the first one to some extent, but the second one is a bit weak, at least for me - we don’t get any objective and verified number on how much exactly we’re contributing to Mother Earth’s wellbeing by using our old measly 10W charger with the new iPhone 14.