Vote now: Will foldable phones ever kill small and medium-sized tablets?

Ever since the first foldable phone made headlines, people have been talking about the demise of the tablet. Who would choose to carry around a big rectangular slab of glass and metal when they might instead carry… well, a smaller rectangular slab of glass and metal?Now that we're a good five years into this foldable journey, it doesn't seem like tablets are going away, at least anytime soon. On the other hand, the small tablet category is definitely shrinking; there aren't many new 8-inchers on the market.There's another huge angle to this, and it's the price. Foldable phones are still very expensive, not only compared to regular phones but, more importantly, compared to high-end tablets. For the price of the latest and most popular foldable—the Galaxy Z Fold 4—you could buy two 11-inch iPad Pro tablets.There's no such thing as a budget-friendly foldable at the moment, while you can get a tablet for $100 and still get a good experience out of it (watching video and browsing the web, for example). So, today's poll asks the question: Will foldable phones ever kill small and medium-sized tablets?Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.