Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Vote now: Will foldable phones ever kill small and medium-sized tablets?

Polls
Vote now: Will foldable phones ever kill small and medium-sized tablets?
Ever since the first foldable phone made headlines, people have been talking about the demise of the tablet. Who would choose to carry around a big rectangular slab of glass and metal when they might instead carry… well, a smaller rectangular slab of glass and metal?

Now that we're a good five years into this foldable journey, it doesn't seem like tablets are going away, at least anytime soon. On the other hand, the small tablet category is definitely shrinking; there aren't many new 8-inchers on the market.

There's another huge angle to this, and it's the price. Foldable phones are still very expensive, not only compared to regular phones but, more importantly, compared to high-end tablets. For the price of the latest and most popular foldable—the Galaxy Z Fold 4—you could buy two 11-inch iPad Pro tablets.

There's no such thing as a budget-friendly foldable at the moment, while you can get a tablet for $100 and still get a good experience out of it (watching video and browsing the web, for example). So, today's poll asks the question: Will foldable phones ever kill small and medium-sized tablets?

Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Will foldable phones ever kill small and medium-sized tablets?

Vote View Result


More Polls:

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless