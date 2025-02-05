If the police calls you and says you'll be arrested, immediately hang up the phone
The nerve some people got! Phone scams are getting out of hand, as this latest turn of events just goes to prove.
All in all, you should be alert when picking up the phone and talking to people you don't know. The FBI has been warning smartphone users about risky phone calls that could lead to substantial financial losses if they fall for the scam.
Tech and Customer Support Fraud involves scammers impersonating support staff from tech companies, financial institutions, utility providers, or cryptocurrency exchanges to deceive victims into granting access to their accounts or making payments. Common tactics include fake issues like compromised accounts, virus infections, and more.
The Alexandria Sheriff's Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam in which callers impersonate law enforcement officers to pressure victims into handing over money. Officials say the scam has been reported across the region, including in Alexandria, and typically involves fraudsters claiming the victim is facing legal trouble.
Sheriff Sean Casey urged residents to be cautious and to end the call immediately if they receive such a message, ALXnow reports. Sheriff Casey emphasized that legitimate law enforcement officers will never call and demand money, nor will they threaten arrest over the phone. Scammers, however, often use fear tactics to manipulate their targets into complying.
The scheme follows a common pattern: the caller falsely claims that a warrant has been issued due to a missed court appearance, failure to report for jury duty, or an overdue fine. To appear credible, the scammers typically use the names of real deputies or police officers and manipulate caller ID to make it seem as though the call is coming from a local law enforcement agency.
Victims are then pressured to make immediate payments, with scammers insisting on payment methods such as cash, credit cards, gift cards, payment apps, or even cryptocurrency. Officials stress that no legitimate law enforcement agency in Virginia or the surrounding region will ever request or accept payments in this manner.
The Sheriff's Office advises residents to be skeptical of any unsolicited call demanding money, especially those that use threats or intimidation. If someone receives such a call, they should hang up immediately and avoid providing any personal or financial information.
Anyone who has been targeted by the scam is encouraged to notify their bank and report the incident to the police at 703-746-4444.
All in all, you should be alert when picking up the phone and talking to people you don't know. The FBI has been warning smartphone users about risky phone calls that could lead to substantial financial losses if they fall for the scam.
Tech and Customer Support Fraud involves scammers impersonating support staff from tech companies, financial institutions, utility providers, or cryptocurrency exchanges to deceive victims into granting access to their accounts or making payments. Common tactics include fake issues like compromised accounts, virus infections, and more.
To protect yourself, avoid unsolicited contact, verify support numbers, resist pressure to act quickly, and never grant remote access to unverified individuals.
