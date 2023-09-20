Phone scams in the US are on the rise, so here’s how to recognize and fight them

So here’s what you are about to learn about phone scams:

Half the battle is now won!





Let’s close things off on a high note: authorities, phone manufacturers and carriers are doing their best to fight the good fight. After all, technology isn’t only advancing for the scammers, it’s advancing for us too.



No joke: I once assisted a police officer from a different country in tracking down and capturing a PayPal scammer in real time, through the phone. It was awesome and I’m never going to forget it. And that was years ago.



Today? Well:



Call Screening, available on Pixel phones, to check on the caller before you truly respond

Galaxy phones’ Smart Call feature, which flags potential scams and spam ahead of time

АТ&T’s ActiveArmor, which blocks spam calls in real time

T-Mobile Scam ID & Scam Block: live services on the network itself, which block scams or indicate likely scam calls

Verizon’s Call Filter app, which can filter out spam and scam calls

So, as you can see, scammers and fraudsters haven’t gotten the best of us yet. In fact, I honestly believe that we’re gaining on them. And I can now confidently say “we”, because I know that through the knowledge in this article, you are prepared to join the fight. And when you do, you certainly put a wrench in the scammer’s operation. If you do it quick enough, you may even put an end to their gig for good. So, every recognised scam is an opportunity for you to play the hero for real and help your community out!These tips, however, are in no way exhaustive. And they can’t possibly be by design, because as time passes, new “creative” methods may become developed by scammers. So what can you do in those cases?Well, some of the biggest US carriers like AT&T T-Mobile and Verizon already have FAQ pages that are full of advice for how to avoid getting scammed, so it’s highly likely that whatever your carrier is: they’ve got one up too.And the same can basically be said for major phone manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung But, you know, just in case that isn’t enough: the FTC , FBI and other US authorities have information on the topic too. In fact, here’s my favorite advice on how to avoid phone scams from the FTC:Or in short: stay vigilant, keep your cool and question everything!Let’s close things off on a high note: authorities, phone manufacturers and carriers are doing their best to fight the good fight. After all, technology isn’t only advancing for the scammers, it’s advancing for us too.No joke: I once assisted a police officer from a different country in tracking down and capturing a PayPal scammer in real time, through the phone. It was awesome and I’m never going to forget it. And that was years ago.Today? Well:So, as you can see, scammers and fraudsters haven’t gotten the best of us yet. In fact, I honestly believe that we’re gaining on them. And I can now confidently say “we”, because I know that through the knowledge in this article, you are prepared to join the fight.