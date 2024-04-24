Polestar joins the smartphone market race with its first AI-powered phone



Polestar introduced the new smartphone at an event in Beijing, China, just before an upcoming auto show. The Polestar introduced the new smartphone at an event in Beijing, China, just before an upcoming auto show. The Polestar Phone is the company’s first AI flagship device and is currently aimed exclusively at Chinese consumers.







The device flaunts a 6.7-inch display boasting a 21:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1250 nits. With support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it promises smooth visuals. The phone is available in a single color option – Polestar White. Sporting an IP68 rating, a standard among flagship devices nowadays, it is protected against water splashes and dust.







On the back, the phone boasts a triple camera setup. It houses a 50MP primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.







When it comes to performance, the Polestar Phone boasts some seriously impressive specs, at least on paper. It packs the flagship When it comes to performance, the Polestar Phone boasts some seriously impressive specs, at least on paper. It packs the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the same powerhouse found in flagships like the Galaxy S24 . The Polestar Phone is offered in a single configuration with 16 GB of RAM and a whopping 1 TB of storage.



The Polestar Phone is fueled by a large 5,050mAh battery, promising the device stays juiced up all day long. Plus, it supports 50W wireless charging and 80W wired charging for quick top-ups.



Recommended Stories On the software front, running the show is the Polestar Phone OS, designed with artificial intelligence at its core. It boasts features like AI image search, image generation, text summaries, and much more.







One of the big selling points for this device? Its seamless integration with Polestar cars, though right now, it is exclusive to the Polestar 4. The Polestar Phone also packs UWB hardware, but there is no support for it just yet. However, an update down the line will enable the digital car key feature.



As of now, the Polestar Phone is exclusively available in China, with a price tag of 7,388 yuan (roughly $1,020 converted directly). There is still no word on whether it will be released in other markets as well. As of now, the Polestar Phone is exclusively available in China, with a price tag of 7,388 yuan (roughly $1,020 converted directly). There is still no word on whether it will be released in other markets as well.

An EV maker venturing into the smartphone market



The phone is a collaborative effort between Polestar's design team in Sweden and the Chinese smartphone maker Meizu. Both companies fall under the umbrella of the car conglomerate Geely.



The decision for an EV maker to venture into the smartphone market might seem unusual, but it signals a broader technological shift between automakers and smartphone manufacturers.





Meizu's CEO, Shen Ziyu, shared in an interview with the well-known media outlet Bloomberg that the launch of the new phone is a bit of a defensive move in response to Huawei and Xiaomi dipping their toes into the automotive world.



Polestar's jump into the smartphone game comes as it grapples with slow car sales. Last year, it only managed to roll out 54,600 vehicles globally, missing its target of 60,000. To trim costs, the company is cutting about 450 jobs.

Polestar, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer owned by Geely and Volvo Cars, has officially unveiled the Polestar Phone, joining the ranks of car companies venturing into the smartphone market.