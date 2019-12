Pokemon GO to add new feature that lets you play with your monster buddy

Best Buddy is the highest level of the Buddy Adventure feature and your buddy will start wearing a so-called Best Buddy Ribbon. Those Pokemon that you're Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat, but don't forget to assign them as your Buddy Pokemon before to get that boost.



According to Niantic, after rolling out the Buddy Adventure feature, new content will be added to the game which will allow your buddy to meet buddies belonging to other players in Shared AR Experience mode, so stay tuned for more if you're a passionate Pokemon GO player.

Niantic revealed earlier today that a new feature called Buddy Adventure will be coming to Pokemon GO in 2020. It will allow players to explore the world alongside their Pokemon buddies, hence the Buddy Adventure name.As you probably know, each Pokemon has different abilities and ways to express itself, so you'll have to be vigilant when you're playing with your little monster or go explore. Yes, besides feeding your buddy, you'll also be able to play with it using the AR+ mode, so make sure you have this feature enabled from the Settings menu.Feeding your Pokemon buddy with Berries will raise your Buddy Level. Starting with Good Buddy, your Pokemon will be able to join you on your map view, but you can also see how it feels on the buddy profile page.When you reach Great Buddy level, your little monster buddy will sometimes help you in Pokemon encounters, but it will also bring you useful items. Now, if you get to Ultra Buddy, then your buddy will start following you when you go explore the world around.