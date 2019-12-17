Pokemon GO to add new feature that lets you play with your monster buddy
Feeding your Pokemon buddy with Berries will raise your Buddy Level. Starting with Good Buddy, your Pokemon will be able to join you on your map view, but you can also see how it feels on the buddy profile page.
Best Buddy is the highest level of the Buddy Adventure feature and your buddy will start wearing a so-called Best Buddy Ribbon. Those Pokemon that you're Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat, but don't forget to assign them as your Buddy Pokemon before to get that boost.
According to Niantic, after rolling out the Buddy Adventure feature, new content will be added to the game which will allow your buddy to meet buddies belonging to other players in Shared AR Experience mode, so stay tuned for more if you're a passionate Pokemon GO player.
