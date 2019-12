Pokemon GO reveals events calendar for the holiday season: raids, new avatar items, more

If you're still playing Pokemon GO, there's a lot waiting for you in the coming weeks. Developer Niantic has just revealed all Pokemon GO's December events, which includes raids, new avatar items, new features, and other bonuses.While this is not the first Pokemon GO Holidays event, it surely is the juiciest. Apart from the special events happening this month, it's worth noting that the fight against Team GO Rocket will continue throughout the entire month of December.The so-called “A Challenging Development” is a Special Research line meant to help Trainers take down Team GO Rocket , and it will be available until the end of December. Trainers who manage to defeat Giovanni this month will have a chance to rescue Shadow Zapdos.The first holiday event debuts on December 16 when Trainers can expect different Pokemon to be hatching from Eggs. Also, on the next day, December 17, Virizion, the Grassland Pokemon, will be coming to five-star raids and will remain available until January 7, 2020. Lugia and Ho-Oh will appear in five-star raids during the event as well, but only until December 23.The most important part of the Pokemon GO Holidays 2019 event kicks off on December 24 and offers holiday costumes for various Pokemon, different Pokemon appearing in Raid Battles and Eggs, winter-themed avatar items coming to the shop and many more. Check out the full list of features on the game's official website A lot of bonuses will be up for grabs starting December 24 too, but some of them might change throughout the holiday event. For example, from December 24 to January 1, players can open twice as many gifts each day, carry twice as many gifts, and get one single-use Incubator at no cost once per day by spinning a Photo Disc on a PokeStop.From December 24 to January 1, Trainers will receive bonuses to catch catch candy, stardust and XP, as well as hatch distance. Last but not least, on December 28, Pokemon GO players should look forward to a special 8-hour long winter weekend event.