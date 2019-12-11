Pokemon GO reveals events calendar for the holiday season: raids, new avatar items, more
While this is not the first Pokemon GO Holidays event, it surely is the juiciest. Apart from the special events happening this month, it's worth noting that the fight against Team GO Rocket will continue throughout the entire month of December.
The most important part of the Pokemon GO Holidays 2019 event kicks off on December 24 and offers holiday costumes for various Pokemon, different Pokemon appearing in Raid Battles and Eggs, winter-themed avatar items coming to the shop and many more. Check out the full list of features on the game's official website.
A lot of bonuses will be up for grabs starting December 24 too, but some of them might change throughout the holiday event. For example, from December 24 to January 1, players can open twice as many gifts each day, carry twice as many gifts, and get one single-use Incubator at no cost once per day by spinning a Photo Disc on a PokeStop.
From December 24 to January 1, Trainers will receive bonuses to catch catch candy, stardust and XP, as well as hatch distance. Last but not least, on December 28, Pokemon GO players should look forward to a special 8-hour long winter weekend event.
