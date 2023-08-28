Want an awesome phone on a budget? Grab a Poco X5 Pro from Amazon UK with a sweet discount

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Once again, those located in the UK have the amazing opportunity to get a pretty awesome mid-range smartphone for the price of a budget phone. This time, the awesome mid-ranger is the Poco X5 Pro 5G, which is currently down by 19% on Amazon UK. Or, in other words, you can now get a Poco X5 Pro 5G for £70 off its price.

Now, you might be wondering why on earth are these people writing about this oddly named phone? Well, you will be surprised to learn that this Poco handset actually has a lot to offer. For instance, it's equipped with 8GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a solid mid-range processor. All this gives the Poco X5 Pro pretty awesome performance, especially for a phone at this budget price. Of course, don't expect it to run the latest games at their highest graphics settings or anything, but this budget-friendly phone can handle most tasks without any hiccups.

However, here, you would probably argue that a nice phone must also be able to take beautiful photos. And surprisingly, the Poco X5 Pro takes really awesome pictures for such a budget-friendly device. While you definitely won't be wowed by the picture quality, your photos will look fairly decent.

Something that will definitely amaze you, though, is that the Poco X5 Pro comes with a big 5000mAh battery, which will last you a whole day with regular usage. In addition to that, the phone supports 67W wired fast charging, which can fill the tank in around 50 minutes. Not bad for such a budget phone, right?

As you can see, the Poco X5 Pro is actually an awesome budget phone. However, what is even more awesome than the phone itself is the fact that you can get this pocket-friendly phone for an even lower price. So, be sure to act fast on this one and get a Poco X5 Pro at a discount while you can!

