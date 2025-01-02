Xiaomi strengthens grip: Poco folds into its ecosystem
Poco folds into Xiaomi’s ecosystem
As of early 2025, all Poco products will now be available exclusively through Xiaomi’s digital storefronts. The po.co website and its regional versions in the UK, France, and Germany have been shut down, redirecting visitors to Xiaomi’s websites. Even the Poco Store app has been discontinued, leaving no standalone platform for the brand.
Curiously, Poco India’s website remains online but frozen in time, still featuring older models like the Poco C75 and Poco M7 Pro 5G, which launched in late 2024. Whether this regional presence will also transition to Xiaomi’s platform remains unclear.
For customers, warranties and after-sales support remain unchanged—these were already handled by Xiaomi. Poco has also confirmed that users can access personal data linked to the Poco Store app through their Xiaomi accounts, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.
Poco X7 series to launch under Xiaomi
The timing of this shift coincides with the upcoming launch of the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, set for January 9, 2025. These devices will be the first to debut exclusively on Xiaomi’s mi.com website, alongside the company’s existing lineup of smartphones and accessories.
This consolidation reflects Poco’s focus on streamlining operations, allowing it to rely on Xiaomi’s extensive digital and physical sales networks while continuing to prioritize product launches and marketing.
Why this transition makes sense
While Poco has long been marketed as a standalone brand, its close relationship with Xiaomi has been an open secret. The two share not only manufacturing and logistics but also software development and design. Folding Poco’s digital presence into Xiaomi’s ecosystem helps cut costs and simplifies operations, aligning the brand more closely with its parent company’s strategy.
What does this mean for Poco fans?
For fans of the brand, the transition signals a more integrated experience. All future Poco devices, including the highly anticipated Poco X7 series, will now be available through Xiaomi’s platform. While this creates a more unified ecosystem, it also raises questions about Poco’s identity. Will it remain a distinct sub-brand, or will it eventually be folded entirely into Xiaomi’s main lineup?
Only time will tell if this strategy helps Poco maintain its stronghold in the budget and mid-range smartphone market. For now, fans will have to say goodbye to po.co and embrace mi.com as the new home for all things Poco.
