Xiaomi strengthens grip: Poco folds into its ecosystem

By
Xiaomi
Poco's yellow logo at a tech convention.
After years of carving out its own identity in the crowded smartphone market, Poco’s standalone online presence has quietly come to an end. The po.co website, once a symbol of the brand’s independence, now redirects users to Xiaomi’s main store pages, marking a new chapter for the budget-focused sub-brand.

This move isn’t entirely surprising. Poco has always operated in Xiaomi’s shadow, sharing resources like R&D, manufacturing, and logistics. Still, the shift represents more than just a practical change—it’s the latest signal that Poco is being drawn deeper into Xiaomi’s ecosystem.

Poco folds into Xiaomi’s ecosystem


As of early 2025, all Poco products will now be available exclusively through Xiaomi’s digital storefronts. The po.co website and its regional versions in the UK, France, and Germany have been shut down, redirecting visitors to Xiaomi’s websites. Even the Poco Store app has been discontinued, leaving no standalone platform for the brand.

Curiously, Poco India’s website remains online but frozen in time, still featuring older models like the Poco C75 and Poco M7 Pro 5G, which launched in late 2024. Whether this regional presence will also transition to Xiaomi’s platform remains unclear.

For customers, warranties and after-sales support remain unchanged—these were already handled by Xiaomi. Poco has also confirmed that users can access personal data linked to the Poco Store app through their Xiaomi accounts, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

Poco X7 series to launch under Xiaomi


The timing of this shift coincides with the upcoming launch of the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro, set for January 9, 2025. These devices will be the first to debut exclusively on Xiaomi’s mi.com website, alongside the company’s existing lineup of smartphones and accessories.

This consolidation reflects Poco’s focus on streamlining operations, allowing it to rely on Xiaomi’s extensive digital and physical sales networks while continuing to prioritize product launches and marketing.

Why this transition makes sense


While Poco has long been marketed as a standalone brand, its close relationship with Xiaomi has been an open secret. The two share not only manufacturing and logistics but also software development and design. Folding Poco’s digital presence into Xiaomi’s ecosystem helps cut costs and simplifies operations, aligning the brand more closely with its parent company’s strategy.

Recommended Stories
The change could also make Poco products more accessible. By using Xiaomi’s established infrastructure, Poco can tap into a much broader network of online and offline customers. However, the move also risks diluting the independent image that Poco worked hard to cultivate.

What does this mean for Poco fans?


For fans of the brand, the transition signals a more integrated experience. All future Poco devices, including the highly anticipated Poco X7 series, will now be available through Xiaomi’s platform. While this creates a more unified ecosystem, it also raises questions about Poco’s identity. Will it remain a distinct sub-brand, or will it eventually be folded entirely into Xiaomi’s main lineup?

Only time will tell if this strategy helps Poco maintain its stronghold in the budget and mid-range smartphone market. For now, fans will have to say goodbye to po.co and embrace mi.com as the new home for all things Poco.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

