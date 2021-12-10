Android games are coming to PC next year





During the Game Awards 2021, streamed on December 9, Google announced that it is going to be bringing many of its Android games to Windows PC in 2022. This means that you'll no longer have to go the annoying roundabout way to enjoy your Android games on the big(ger) screen, such as streaming it from your phone or fiddling around with BlueStacks.





Instead, Google will enable you to natively download and play games from your Google Play account to your computer without any third-party software, or even your phone at hand, but will be able to fully immerse yourself into the experience using your mouse, keyboard, and any compatible PC peripherals.





Get ready to play your favorite @android games on your PC. Pick up where you left off anytime.



Google Play Games on PC, coming soon in 2022. Follow @GooglePlay to stay in the loop. pic.twitter.com/BfovbNSi5C — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021



Next year, Google will release the "Google Play Games" desktop app—which will be compatible with computers running Windows 10 or higher, Google says. That shouldn't ruin your mobile experience by any means, however; you should be able to switch between the two platforms without a problem, and your game will stay synced and up to date.





The announcement was rather short, and it wasn't clear whether all, most, or only some of the top Android games will be receiving PC compatibility next year. The video Tweet from the Game Awards Twitter account (linked above) was also very brief, essentially repeating the announcement we heard last night. However, the Tweet urges users to follow the Google Play Twitter account to stay in the loop for any updates, which are sure to come soon.

Yesterday was the night of the annual Game Awards livestream, and the excitement around finding out which of our favorite games made the rankings this year may have covered over one exciting announcement that was made just towards the end of the stream.