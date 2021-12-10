Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Games Google

Android games are coming to PC next year

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Android games are coming to PC next year
Yesterday was the night of the annual Game Awards livestream, and the excitement around finding out which of our favorite games made the rankings this year may have covered over one exciting announcement that was made just towards the end of the stream.

During the Game Awards 2021, streamed on December 9, Google announced that it is going to be bringing many of its Android games to Windows PC in 2022. This means that you'll no longer have to go the annoying roundabout way to enjoy your Android games on the big(ger) screen, such as streaming it from your phone or fiddling around with BlueStacks. 

Instead, Google will enable you to natively download and play games from your Google Play account to your computer without any third-party software, or even your phone at hand, but will be able to fully immerse yourself into the experience using your mouse, keyboard, and any compatible PC peripherals.


Next year, Google will release the "Google Play Games" desktop app—which will be compatible with computers running Windows 10 or higher, Google says. That shouldn't ruin your mobile experience by any means, however; you should be able to switch between the two platforms without a problem, and your game will stay synced and up to date.

The announcement was rather short, and it wasn't clear whether all, most, or only some of the top Android games will be receiving PC compatibility next year. The video Tweet from the Game Awards Twitter account (linked above) was also very brief, essentially repeating the announcement we heard last night. However, the Tweet urges users to follow the Google Play Twitter account to stay in the loop for any updates, which are sure to come soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google's Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal is back with a bang
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google's Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal is back with a bang
-$50
Samsung MX is the new name of the company's phone business, CES 2022 keynote announced
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung MX is the new name of the company's phone business, CES 2022 keynote announced
Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Gmail update finally fixes annoying bug on Pixel phones running Android 12
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal yet ups the discount and keeps the free Galaxy Buds 2
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal yet ups the discount and keeps the free Galaxy Buds 2
Instagram Playback 2021 now availablе: a compilation of memorable Stories to share with your friends
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram Playback 2021 now availablе: a compilation of memorable Stories to share with your friends
Samsung submits patent application on a rollable smartwatch
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung submits patent application on a rollable smartwatch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless