Some Pixel cameras will track your health following next week's update

The second measurement, the respiratory rate, can be measured by first tapping on the respiratory rate card on the home screen; accept the permission requests. Prop your phone up or place it into a stand. Frame yourself on the screen from the torso up. Breathe normally and the camera will track the number of times that your chest expands and drops. This allows the camera app to calculate your respiratory rate. When the final tally is revealed, you can tap on the screen to save the results to your health log. To get the best results, make sure that hats and face coverings are removed. If you've been exercising, wait a few minutes before getting a reading. As the company says, "Experience how Google Fit is committed to helping people understand more about their health and wellness one tap at a time."