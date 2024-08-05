There's a new weather app for Pixel 9 and Froggy is nowhere to be found
Up Next:
Think you know everything about the upcoming Pixel 9 series? Think again. The latest scoop is that Google has made a new and exclusive weather app for the Pixel 9.
Google redesigned the weather section of the Google app just last year so it's something of a surprise that it has come up with a new app already for its 2024 flagships.
This is going to be a standalone app and while it will be exclusive to the Pixel 9 at first, it's expected to be rolled out to older Pixel models down the road.
The Pixel 9 weather app appears to have a more toned-down design than the current app, with a simple gradient background that changes its color depending on the weather conditions.
The most standout element is the temperature text which has been enlarged and moved to the center. It's followed by an icon that represents the current weather condition and the degree symbol has been let go of.
Like before, the hourly forecast, 10-day forecast, humidity, sunrise and sunset, wind, AQI, visibility, UV index, and pressure cards are right below the temperature text. With the exception of the hourly forecast cards, all the cards can be moved around, which wasn't the case before.
The location selection part is pretty much the same as before, but it now displays the weather conditions more prominently.
Google redesigned the weather section of the Google app just last year so it's something of a surprise that it has come up with a new app already for its 2024 flagships.
Android Authority was tipped off by a source that Google has made a whole new weather app for the Pixel 9 and the outlet even posted some pictures to show us what it looks like.
This is going to be a standalone app and while it will be exclusive to the Pixel 9 at first, it's expected to be rolled out to older Pixel models down the road.
The Pixel 9 weather app appears to have a more toned-down design than the current app, with a simple gradient background that changes its color depending on the weather conditions.
New vs current weather app
The most standout element is the temperature text which has been enlarged and moved to the center. It's followed by an icon that represents the current weather condition and the degree symbol has been let go of.
New vs current weather app
Like before, the hourly forecast, 10-day forecast, humidity, sunrise and sunset, wind, AQI, visibility, UV index, and pressure cards are right below the temperature text. With the exception of the hourly forecast cards, all the cards can be moved around, which wasn't the case before.
New vs current weather app
The location selection part is pretty much the same as before, but it now displays the weather conditions more prominently.
Since minimalism seems to be the main theme here, the weather frog has been retired. The new app also doesn't have any animations like the current one. This takes a little fun out of the app so here's hoping that the final version will include both subtle animations and the beloved mascot. After all, Froggy is one of the best things about the Weather app and without it, everything will feel gloomy even when it's bright and sunny outside.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: