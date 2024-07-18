New Find My Watch feature is coming to the Pixel Watch
You will soon be able to track your Pixel Watch, and do other useful things, remotely, even if the watch is offline and not paired with any device. This upcoming new feature leverages the Find My Device network capabilities, and it's something that's been around in iOS for some time.
Actually, this functionality already works with Android phones and tablets, as well as some trackers. Our friends at 9to5Google have found out that the feature is coming to the Pixel Watch. By decompiling the code of the Pixel Watch app, they found a couple of stings of code, suggesting that a Find My Watch feature is in the works.
This means that if you lose your Pixel Watch or your device gets stolen, you will be able to locate it and hopefully retrieve it, or in the worst case scenario, erase it to prevent personal data leaks. It's done using other devices linked to the Find My network, so you don't need to be connected or paired directly to your Pixel Watch.
Google will probably expand this functionality to other Wear OS devices, as the Find My Device network uses Google Play Services, meaning it can connect a wide range of devices, independently of their specific hardware. The Pixel Buds Pro, for example, might be next in line to receive the Find My feature.
The strings of code show a label nested under the Find My Device setting, called "Find My Watch." There's also a short description of the feature, reading: "Allow to remotely locate, lock, and erase your watch, even when your watch is offline."
Google has been working hard in the past couple of weeks, adding new features to the Find My Device network. Remote Lock and Allow Biometric Login were found in the code of the app two months ago. Meanwhile, Google is also working on improvements to the accuracy of tracking in the network.
