New Find My Watch feature is coming to the Pixel Watch





This means that if you lose your Pixel Watch or your device gets stolen, you will be able to locate it and hopefully retrieve it, or in the worst case scenario, erase it to prevent personal data leaks. It's done using other devices linked to the Find My network, so you don't need to be connected or paired directly to your Pixel Watch.Google will probably expand this functionality to other Wear OS devices, as the Find My Device network uses Google Play Services, meaning it can connect a wide range of devices, independently of their specific hardware. The Pixel Buds Pro, for example, might be next in line to receive the Find My feature.