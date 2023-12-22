Amazon is offering sweet discounts on Google's Pixel Watches for Christmas; save on one now

Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

In the market for a new smartwatch? Well, why not tap on one of the deal buttons below and gift yourself a new Pixel Watch for Christmas? At the moment, both the OG Pixel Watch and its successor, the Pixel Watch 2, are currently enjoying sweet discounts on Amazon. The first-gen Pixel Watch is discounted by a whopping 43% and can be yours for $150 off its price, while the Pixel Watch 2 is discounted by a more modest 14% price cut and is currently available for $50 less.

Google, being Google, aimed for the stars with its first-gen smartwatch and continued its crusade to conquer the smartwatch market with its second timepiece. Simply put, both wearables are premium devices through and through, packing a stylish dome-like design and a plethora of health-tracking and lifestyle features.

Since Google owns Fitbit, its fancy smartwatches are equipped with Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking, with the Pixel Watch 2 even coming with three new sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management.

Moreover, both Pixel Watches run on Wear OS, which means you can download various apps, including games made for smartwatches, directly on your sleek-looking timepiece.

As for battery life, both watches should be able to get you through the day on a single charge, and most likely have to charge them overnight. In the beginning, the OG Pixel Watch was plagued by bad battery life and had to be charged twice a day, which made it difficult to recommend, but Google fixed that issue.

Now, both watches are worthy of your cash, so if you want Google's latest and greatest, go for the Pixel Watch 2. If you want to get the Pixel Watch experience at a more affordable price, get the OG Pixel Watch instead. However, we suggest you do it fast, since you never know when these sweet deals will expire. So choose the smartwatch you want to rock on your wrist and get it at a discounted price today.
