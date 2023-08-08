Snag a Pixel Watch at a sweet discount from Amazon while you can

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
The perfect watch for an Apple user is the Apple Watch. The perfect watch for a Samsung user is the Galaxy Watch. And since last year, the perfect smartwatch for a Pixel user has been the Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch. So, if you currently own a Pixel phone and are wondering which smartwatch will best complement your Pixel, the answer is, well, the Pixel Watch.

Furthermore, both the LTE and Wi-Fi versions of Google's first smartwatch are currently enjoying sweet discounts on Amazon, which further tips the scales in favor of the Pixel Watch. Right now, you can save $60 if you go for the Wi-Fi model or $80 if you get the LTE option. If you want to save more, you can get the Champagne-colored WiFi Pixel Watch for $92 off, but you need to act fast because only a few units are left on Amazon.

The Pixel Watch is a premium smartwatch through and through. It packs a stylish design and is full of features. It comes with Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking and packs every health-tracking function you expect a high-end smartwatch to have. The watch is even capable of measuring your heart rate every second.

Upon release, the Pixel Watch was plagued by mediocre battery life. We had to charge it twice a day. But Google fixed that, and now the watch is fully capable of getting you through the day without the need to top up.

Google's Pixel Watch is a beautiful timepiece that goes well with a suit and packs a plethora of features. Furthermore, the fact that you can currently score a nice saving makes the Pixel Watch even more tempting. But be sure to act fast on this one since Amazon's offer won't be active forever.

