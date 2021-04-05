April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially



The April Pixel update fixes the grid size customization issue on the The April Pixel update fixes the grid size customization issue on the Pixel 4 and older supported phones that seemingly arose after the quarterly feature drop



The security patch also aims to resolve an issue that caused Pixel 4 and later devices to freeze during boot. It also takes care of a problem that made The security patch also aims to resolve an issue that caused Pixel 4 and later devices to freeze during boot. It also takes care of a problem that made Pixel 3 and older phones appear offline when connected to a VPN.







Pixel 5 performance issues have been taken care of



Now comes perhaps the highlight of this update. It brings performance optimizations for graphic-intensive apps and games to the Now comes perhaps the highlight of this update. It brings performance optimizations for graphic-intensive apps and games to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5



Austrian newspaper Der Standard's editor Andreas Proschofsky ran benchmarks on the Pixel 5 after updating it and its scores on 3DMark have improved by up to 50 percent relative to its performance after the Austrian newspaper Der Standard's editor Andreas Proschofsky ran benchmarks on the Pixel 5 after updating it and its scores on 3DMark have improved by up to 50 percent relative to its performance after the March update . 3DMark is a tool that determines the performance of 3D graphic rendering and CPU workload processing capabilities.





Turns out the April update for the Pixel 5 is a *much* bigger deal than expected. You might already have seen that Google touts "Performance optimization for certain graphics-intensive apps and games". This lead me to redo some benchmarks, and the results are pretty stunning. 1/ — Andreas Proschofsky (@suka_hiroaki) April 5, 2021





This doesn't necessarily mean that the results will be reflective in real-life performance, but is nonetheless interesting, especially given that such boosts are rare.



Proschofsky also notes that the Pixel 5 is usually slower than competing phones like the LG Proschofsky also notes that the Pixel 5 is usually slower than competing phones like the LG Velvet that are underpinned by the same chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and theorizes that Google may have throttled the performance, and the new update has disabled throttling. This has fortunately not led to thermal issues, per Proschofsky, presumably because the chip's power consumption on the Pixel 5 was low when compared to other devices.



AnandTech's Andrei Frumusanu, who in their review of the Pixel 5 said that it didn't perform as well as other Snapdragon 765G-powered phones, also says that the 'performance has been essentially doubled' when compared to January scores.





Thanks for the ping.



I can confirm that performance has been essentially doubled from the scores published there, and in line or better than other 765G phones. Tested on Pixel 5.



The fact it took 6 months is sad though. — Andrei F. (@andreif7) April 5, 2021





If you haven't received the update yet, you can check for it manually in System Settings. If you have a carrier-locked device, you may have to wait longer.