Google Pixel: March security patch affects wireless charging

A wave of disgruntled comments has recently splashed over Google Support forums
and Reddit
. It is a consequence of the last Android security update which reached Pixel
owners in March. And although it addressed a previously known battery indicator bug, it seems that it brought something worse with it. People who are using Pixel phones are reporting that their phones can’t be charged via third-party wireless chargers.
Some people using third-party wireless chargers are getting the message “align phone to charge” and they can’t proceed any further. Users have tried to reboot their devices or to completely reinstall Android, restoring the device to its factory settings -- but none of these lead to a positive outcome. The only method which seems to have worked is downgrading the to the previous February version of the security patch. Logically, this could mean that the problem is on the software side -- and indeed caused by the March security patch.
It is understood from the reports that the functionality of the devices with the Pixel Stand is not compromised by the security update. It only causes the phones to stop charging with third-party wireless chargers. Furthermore, some customers are stating that their third-party chargers work while the phones are switched off. Whatever is causing these issues, Google needs to address them sooner rather than later; otherwise, the only fully working option to wirelessly charge Pixel devices would remain to be the Pixel Stand.
