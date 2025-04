Speedy Pixel Tablet is still selling at its lowest price, even after Amazon Spring Sale

Pixel Tablet 128GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $120 on Amazon! $120 off (30%) Amazon is still selling the 128GB Pixel Tablet (minus the Charging Speaker Dock) at a hefty $120 discount, dropping it under the $280 mark—the lowest it's ever been. Packed with the powerful Tensor G2 chip, this tablet runs fast and smooth. Plus, its 11-inch LCD screen makes binge-watching or browsing a delight. Act fast and save today! Buy at Amazon



The main draw of the Pixel Tablet is the great value it provides at such a reasonable price—especially with the current deal on Amazon. While it might not compete with high-end devices like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra , the Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM on board let it breeze through everything from streaming to browsing and productivity tasks.

In addition, the 11-inch LCD screen with a crisp 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price. And with the solid 7020 mAh battery on deck, you can enjoy all that without constantly worrying about charging throughout the day.

All in all, the Pixel Tablet is a top pick for buyers who want a capable slate without overspending. It offers good performance, delivers enjoyable visuals, and has solid battery life. But don't wait too long—the offer has been available for a while now, and you never know when it could expire. So, tap the offer button in this article and score a brand-new Pixel Tablet at a bargain price now.

Amazon's Spring Sale is sadly behind us now. However, you can still snag Google's Pixel Tablet at the same price it was during the event, even though the bonanza has ended.Yep! Amazon has turned its Big Spring Sale deal on the Google slate into a limited-time one, allowing you to grab the model without the Charging Speaker Dock for 30% off its price. This means you can still get your hands on the 128GB version for just under $280, saving you a whopping $120. It's worth noting that this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model, making this promo even more tempting.