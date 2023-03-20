Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google is giving some Pixel Superfans early access to its conversational AI chatbot Bard

Early last month Google, trying to get some of the attention off of Microsoft, ChatGPT, and Bing, introduced its own conversational AI chatbot named Bard. While the New Bing with ChatGPT continues to roll out and OpenAI continues to improve its chatbot, Google has yet to launch Bard. But that is changing. 9to5Google says that it has seen an email sent to Google Pixel Superfans giving them an opportunity to use Bard before the rest of the public.

The email says, "Meet Bard, an early experiment by Google that lets you collaborate with generative AI. We’d like to offer you – a member of our Pixel Superfan community – early access so you can get started as soon as Bard launches, and share your feedback. We can’t wait to hear how people start using Bard, but we also know that large language models will not always get it right. Input from a wide range of experts and users will help Bard improve."

For those not familiar with the Pixel Superfans program, it is a community put together by Google. As the company said, "The Pixel Superfan community is a group of passionate Pixel users who want to share their love of all things Pixel with others. Superfans get access to special invite-only events, surprise perks from Google, and a private discussion group. It all adds up to a sense of belonging to a group of like-minded people who are passionate and enthusiastic about Pixel."

Pixel Superfans receive exclusive merch from Google

To become a Pixel Superfan, you have to receive an invitation from Google, you must be 18 or older, and you have to live in the U.S. Preferably, you should own a Pixel device and truly be a super fan of the Pixel phones. Members of the community get perks, special offers,  gifts, and access to certain events and experiences.

Google is reportedly having employees test Bard so that the AI chatbot can be corrected whenever it gives a wrong answer or hallucinates. By giving Pixel Superfans similar access to Bard, these users can further "train" the chatbot to help it answer queries correctly.

Bing has benefited greatly from the integration of ChatGPT with its mobile and desktop search engine. Earlier this month Bing finally topped 100 million active daily users. Google might feel a bit threatened which is why it is looking to get Bard up to speed so quickly.

