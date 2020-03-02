Android Software updates Google

See which Pixel bugs Google exterminated with today's update

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 02, 2020, 6:05 PM
See which Pixel bugs Google exterminated with today's update
It's the start of a brand new month and if you own a Pixel, you know what that means. Google disseminated the March security update for the Pixels today and the most important part is the list of functional updates. These are essentially bug fixes or enhancements to certain features that Google includes with the monthly update. This is not to be confused with the quarterly feature drop that also was pushed out today.

The functional update list is unusually long


The list is pretty unusually long, so let's get started. The update gets rid of a bug that causes overlays from certain apps to get stuck on the home screen. Phones affected include the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. And all eight handsets are also getting a bug fix that removes crackling static noise from audio captures.

Another fix heading to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL units will improve the connectivity between these handsets and certain fitness trackers. What good is a fitness tracker if it can't pair with your phone? The same models will see an improvement with the autofocus for the camera and the quick switch animation for gesture navigation will look better. This feature allows someone using an Android 10 powered Pixel to quickly switch between open apps by swiping the thin white line on the bottom of the display to the left or the right.


Pixel 4 owners should notice an improvement in how audio sounds coming from the bottom speaker after improvements are made to the driver via the update. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users will get a fix for a camera crash that occurs when the camera is set on video mode. Don't you hate when that happens? Remember the strange color tinting that showed up in some photos snapped by the 2019 Pixel models? This is one of the issues taken care of by today's update.

The latest Pixel models also received a fix to repair an issue that prevents USB accessories from being recognized on the phones and a fix for another issue that results in the lock screen sticking after using Face Unlock. The update also improves the visual feedback for hand gestures used in Motion Sense. The latter is the feature that uses the radar-based Soli chip to allow Pixel 4 owners to dismiss a call, dismiss an alarm, and skip streaming content via a wave of the hand over the screen.

The mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have a problem with broken wallpaper that this update takes care of, and another issue with corrupted video when using picture-in-picture mode. A similar problem with corrupted video that happens after locking the screen is now repaired for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 lines.

The last few functional updates fix bugs on the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. One gets rid of "undismissable" emergency notifications while another eliminates "undismissable" location access notifications after an emergency call. Another update improves the notification icon display in dark theme. Owners of these eight handsets should see better performance in the playback of 4K videos once the monthly security update is installed. And lastly, the update contains a fix for a bug that loses the configuration of a Pixel's Wi-Fi network.

The March 1st security update comes with a large number of security patches. You can check them out right here. Remember, the 2016 OG Pixel and Pixel XL no longer are supported by Google.

To install the update, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.
$323.11 Pixel 2 on Amazon
$276.00 Google Pixel 2 on eBay
$409.88 Pixel 2 XL on Amazon
$220.99 Google Pixel 2 XL on eBay
$319.99 Pixel 3 on Amazon
$424.99 Pixel 3 XL on Amazon
$322.00 Google Pixel 3 XL on eBay
$319.99 Pixel 3a on Amazon
$324.99 Google Pixel 3a on eBay
$419.99 Pixel 3a XL on Amazon
$365.00 Google Pixel 3a XL on eBay
$589.99 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$609.99 Google Pixel 4 on eBay
$799.99 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon
$748.00 Google Pixel 4 XL on eBay

Related phones

Google Pixel 2

9.0

Google Pixel 2 XL

9.2

Google Pixel 3

8.3

Google Pixel 3 XL

8.0

Google Pixel 3a

10.0

Google Pixel 3a XL

9.5

Google Pixel 4

8.3

Google Pixel 4 XL

8.0

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

Venom
Reply

2. Venom

Posts: 4156; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Way to go Google. This is why people choose to use the Pixel phones, fast and consistent updates. The experience is practically unmatched.

posted on 1 hour ago

Busyboy
Reply

1. Busyboy

Posts: 740; Member since: Jan 07, 2015

Really enjoying the quality of updates coming from Google. It's nice getting four feature updates per year - plus an OS update on day one - for at least three years.

posted on 1 hour ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless