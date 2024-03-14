"Sticky scrolling" bug makes it difficult to enjoy using the Pixel Fold





For example, gestures like… pic.twitter.com/hgf3GF8QpD — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 8, 2024 The main problem with sticky scrolling is that scrolling inertia is broken on impacted phones. This is the feature that allows a page to continue to scroll even with your finger off the screen. Without the inertia, the screen will scroll only with your finger moving the content on the screen. Rahman posted a video on his "X" page that was recorded by tech journalist Zac Bowden and not only has hissuffered from sticky scrolling, but a refurbished replacement unit he received also has the same problem. Bowden also tried a full factory reset and manually installed a stable Android 14 release to see if either would help. They didn't.





A four-month-old post on the Pixel Phone Help page revealed a temporary fix. "So far my temporary solution is to shut off the screen via power button, then turn it back on. This usually fixes the issue, but it always comes back, sometimes within 30 seconds." This is not exactly the kind of solution that Pixel Fold users want to hear about.





The ideal solution would be an update from Google that would exterminate the bug and allowusers to scroll without a problem. On Reddit and on "X." there is some regret from someusers about purchasing the phone instead of picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 5



