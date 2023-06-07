These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone

style

The official colors are expected to be Terracotta, Black and Bluestone, with the first being a type of brown and the last being close to Navy.







Keep in mind that these cases haven’t been officially announced yet, though. We’ll likely see the case coming in two parts, so that it can properly accommodate a foldable phone. Of course, the case won’t be covering the hinge, as that will ensure proper folding action.



If you are into this type of style, then you should keep an eye out for these when the Pixel Fold becomes available for purchase. As of now, we don’t have a price tag either, but Keep in mind that these cases haven’t been officially announced yet, though. We’ll likely see the case coming in two parts, so that it can properly accommodate a foldable phone. Of course, the case won’t be covering the hinge, as that will ensure proper folding action.If you are into this type of style, then you should keep an eye out for these when the Pixel Fold becomes available for purchase. As of now, we don’t have a price tag either, but Bellory’s official website is the prime location for you to check after some time has passed.

Leather is a great material for a phone case. We see it rarely, but when properly assembled, a leather case can grant you extra protection and a pleasantly tactile finish. Oh, and it doesn’t interrupt NFC or wireless charging capabilities, which is a total plus.Not only that, but leather ages very well, as long as you can keep it from getting damaged. You’ve certainly seen examples of this throughout your life. As time goes on, some leather goods just start looking like a historical monument of their own.Bellroy is also the perfect company to make such a product. It has been in the industry of manufacturing leather goods ever since 2009. And as if that wasn’t enough, it is also an official Google partner, so we can expect a snug fit for the Pixel Fold from these cases.