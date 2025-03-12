GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

At 50% off, the premium Pixel Buds Pro are straight-up outclassing the competition

Deals Google Audio Google Pixel
Looking for a great deal on premium earbuds? Well, don't waste any more time and score Google's former flagship earbuds for just under $100 with this deal!

Right now, Woot is offering the Google Pixel Buds Pro at a sweet 50% discount, bringing them down to only $99.99. That's a whopping $100 in savings on these high-end earphones! Plus, they're brand new and come with Woot's 90-day Limited Warranty.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save 50% at Woot!

$99 99
$199 99
$100 off (50%)
The high-end Pixel Buds Pro are discounted by a whopping 50% at Woot, allowing you to grab a pair for just $99.99. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $100. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have awesome ANC, and are a true bargain at their current price. So, act fast and score a pair for less now!
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save $89 on Amazon!

$89 off (44%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair of Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon, where these incredible earbuds are available at an $89 discount.
Buy at Amazon


Keep in mind that the offer has been available for a few weeks now. And the thing about Woot's deals is that they're available for a limited time and could expire at any time. That's why we suggest you act fast and score a pair at a bargain price now, as you never know when this sweet promo will become a thing of the past.

The Pixel Buds Pro were Google's best earbuds before the release of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, so you can expect nothing less than fantastic sound. You can also customize the audio to fit your preferences with the 5-band custom EQ in the Pixel Buds Pro app. On top of that, they feature top-tier Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), allowing you to block out the world around you for an immersive listening experience.

Battery life is another of their selling points, as these puppies deliver up to 7 hours of listening with ANC enabled and up to 11 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 20 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 31 hours with it off.

In short, the Google Pixel Buds Pro may be an older model, but they are an absolute bargain at 50% off. They offer amazing sound, solid ANC, and impressive battery life—all for south of $100. So, if you need great earbuds that don't break the bank, don't wait—score a pair today!
