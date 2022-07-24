 Lucky consumer gets his Pixel Buds Pro early and loves them - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra!

Lucky consumer gets his Pixel Buds Pro early and loves them

Accessories Google Wearables
@wolfcallsputs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lucky consumer gets his Pixel Buds Pro early and loves them
As seems to be the trend in mobile devices these days, Google decided to add a "Pro" version of the Pixel Buds true wireless stereo earphones and they were introduced back in May. Of course, a "Pro" model needs to have some special features and the Pixel Buds Pro is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to filter out distracting ambient noises in the background. And Transparency mode can be enabled when you want to hear background noises such as the siren of a speeding ambulance bearing down on you.

The buds themselves provide up to 11 hours of battery life and when fully charged, the case delivers as much as an additional 20 hours of power. The Pixel Buds Pro also comes with real-time translation, IPX4 protection from splashes, Assistant integration, and later this year, spatial audio. The latter allows the user to hear the direction that a sound is coming from; it is 3D surround sound audio. With Volume EQ, your audio automatically stays balanced when you adjust the volume up or down, and the case can be charged wirelessly.



Priced at $199, the Google Pixel Buds Pro is offered in four color options: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal. Pre-orders started last Friday and the device will be officially released this coming Thursday, July 28th. But at least one lucky buyer claims to have received his Pixel Buds Pro a few days early (he does have photographic evidence some of which we've included with this article). A Redditor using the handle "Linkakox" posted on Reddit that "They work really well, I love them but the Pixel Buds app don't work since it's not updated yet."

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6a

Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus

Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a

You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge.
Pre-order at Amazon

Over the years we've seen products arrive at buyers' homes before the release date, but usually, it is more than just one lucky consumer who receives the device early. Thus far, only this one Redditor reports receiving his Pixel Buds Pro early although we could hear from more buyers at some point.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Watch Pro could ditch the current rectangular form but it won't be for everybody
Apple Watch Pro could ditch the current rectangular form but it won't be for everybody
Inflation! Could Apple and Samsung bring ads to your iPhone and Android or make you subscribe to it?
Inflation! Could Apple and Samsung bring ads to your iPhone and Android or make you subscribe to it?
Verizon falls well short of Wall Street's prediction of net new phone subscribers during Q2
Verizon falls well short of Wall Street's prediction of net new phone subscribers during Q2
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Samsung allegedly owes a business over $35,000 in trade-in credits it failed to pay
Samsung allegedly owes a business over $35,000 in trade-in credits it failed to pay
FBI bombshell: Huawei's rural cellular gear could spy on U.S. nukes and more
FBI bombshell: Huawei's rural cellular gear could spy on U.S. nukes and more

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless