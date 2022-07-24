Lucky consumer gets his Pixel Buds Pro early and loves them

As seems to be the trend in mobile devices these days, Google decided to add a "Pro" version of the Pixel Buds true wireless stereo earphones and they were introduced back in May . Of course, a "Pro" model needs to have some special features and the Pixel Buds Pro is equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to filter out distracting ambient noises in the background. And Transparency mode can be enabled when you want to hear background noises such as the siren of a speeding ambulance bearing down on you.











The buds themselves provide up to 11 hours of battery life and when fully charged, the case delivers as much as an additional 20 hours of power. The Pixel Buds Pro also comes with real-time translation, IPX4 protection from splashes, Assistant integration, and later this year, spatial audio. The latter allows the user to hear the direction that a sound is coming from; it is 3D surround sound audio. With Volume EQ, your audio automatically stays balanced when you adjust the volume up or down, and the case can be charged wirelessly.





Priced at $199, the Google Pixel Buds Pro is offered in four color options: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal. Pre-orders started last Friday and the device will be officially released this coming Thursday, July 28th. But at least one lucky buyer claims to have received his Pixel Buds Pro a few days early (he does have photographic evidence some of which we've included with this article). A Redditor using the handle "Linkakox" posted on Reddit that "They work really well, I love them but the Pixel Buds app don't work since it's not updated yet."

Over the years we've seen products arrive at buyers' homes before the release date, but usually, it is more than just one lucky consumer who receives the device early. Thus far, only this one Redditor reports receiving his Pixel Buds Pro early although we could hear from more buyers at some point.



