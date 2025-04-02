The Pixel Buds A-Series are a top Pixel Buds Pro 2 alternative at 24% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for an affordable Pixel Buds Pro 2 alternative? The Pixel Buds A-Series might be the perfect choice for you. These fellas usually cost about $100, making them way more affordable than the latest Pro-grade Google buds. But if you get yours with Amazon's tempting promo, you won't have to spend even that much — the model in White is 24% off.
That lets you save $24 on this pair of budget wireless earbuds, a deal you wouldn't want to miss. If you're not a particular fan of white earbuds, consider the Dark Olive or the Sea model. Both of those sell for 20% off their original price at the e-commerce giant.
Secondly, they deliver decent sound quality. Although not the loudest in the market, they give you clear highs and mostly adequate treble. We should note this pair doesn't emphasize bass and mids as much as other models. Fortunately, you get a Bass Boost EQ setting that lets you get more low-end out of them.
For a pair of affordable earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series also offer a decent battery life. You should be able to get up to five hours of music per charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. That's pretty much on par with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which isn't half bad.
Ultimately, while not top-of-the-line, these Google earbuds deliver comfort, acceptable sound, and enough battery life to make a worthwhile choice right now. Get yours at Amazon and save 24%.
That lets you save $24 on this pair of budget wireless earbuds, a deal you wouldn't want to miss. If you're not a particular fan of white earbuds, consider the Dark Olive or the Sea model. Both of those sell for 20% off their original price at the e-commerce giant.
Granted, the Pixel Buds A-Series dropped by 51% during last year's Black Friday, but they're a solid option right now as well. But what do they offer? Firstly, they're very lightweight, making them quite comfortable to wear for long periods.
Secondly, they deliver decent sound quality. Although not the loudest in the market, they give you clear highs and mostly adequate treble. We should note this pair doesn't emphasize bass and mids as much as other models. Fortunately, you get a Bass Boost EQ setting that lets you get more low-end out of them.
As for noise cancellation, these puppies use Adaptive Sound. Unlike ANC, the feature tackles unwanted noises not by blocking them but by turning up the volume instead. In other words, you may hear the earbuds increasing or decreasing the volume of your music when moving through different settings.
For a pair of affordable earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series also offer a decent battery life. You should be able to get up to five hours of music per charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. That's pretty much on par with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which isn't half bad.
Ultimately, while not top-of-the-line, these Google earbuds deliver comfort, acceptable sound, and enough battery life to make a worthwhile choice right now. Get yours at Amazon and save 24%.
Things that are NOT allowed: