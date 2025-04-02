Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a top Pixel Buds Pro 2 alternative at 24% off on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing the Pixel Buds A-Series touches one earbud with her finger.
Looking for an affordable Pixel Buds Pro 2 alternative? The Pixel Buds A-Series might be the perfect choice for you. These fellas usually cost about $100, making them way more affordable than the latest Pro-grade Google buds. But if you get yours with Amazon's tempting promo, you won't have to spend even that much — the model in White is 24% off.

Save 24% on the Pixel Buds A-Series

$24 off (24%)
If you want a budget Pixel Buds Pro 2 alternative, consider the Pixel Buds A-Series. These puppies are 24% off in White at Amazon, delivering more value for money. The earbuds are lightweight and offer adequate sound quality, so be sure to check them out.
Buy at Amazon

That lets you save $24 on this pair of budget wireless earbuds, a deal you wouldn't want to miss. If you're not a particular fan of white earbuds, consider the Dark Olive or the Sea model. Both of those sell for 20% off their original price at the e-commerce giant.

Granted, the Pixel Buds A-Series dropped by 51% during last year's Black Friday, but they're a solid option right now as well. But what do they offer? Firstly, they're very lightweight, making them quite comfortable to wear for long periods.

Secondly, they deliver decent sound quality. Although not the loudest in the market, they give you clear highs and mostly adequate treble. We should note this pair doesn't emphasize bass and mids as much as other models. Fortunately, you get a Bass Boost EQ setting that lets you get more low-end out of them.

As for noise cancellation, these puppies use Adaptive Sound. Unlike ANC, the feature tackles unwanted noises not by blocking them but by turning up the volume instead. In other words, you may hear the earbuds increasing or decreasing the volume of your music when moving through different settings.

For a pair of affordable earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series also offer a decent battery life. You should be able to get up to five hours of music per charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. That's pretty much on par with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which isn't half bad.

Ultimately, while not top-of-the-line, these Google earbuds deliver comfort, acceptable sound, and enough battery life to make a worthwhile choice right now. Get yours at Amazon and save 24%.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

It's alive: Sony Xperia 1 VII flagship leaks out with signature design, minimal changes
It's alive: Sony Xperia 1 VII flagship leaks out with signature design, minimal changes
Apple’s iOS 18.4 bug delays AirPods Max update that was supposed to finally justify its high price
Apple’s iOS 18.4 bug delays AirPods Max update that was supposed to finally justify its high price
A low-cost new Lenovo Tab and a massive Idea Tab Pro mid-ranger have quietly been released in the US
A low-cost new Lenovo Tab and a massive Idea Tab Pro mid-ranger have quietly been released in the US
HP teams up with a new partner to make its laptops smarter and more secure
HP teams up with a new partner to make its laptops smarter and more secure
Samsung's largest tablets yet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, are now official
Samsung's largest tablets yet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, are now official
AI boost for gamers? Intel's new laptop chip pulls off a surprise FPS win
AI boost for gamers? Intel's new laptop chip pulls off a surprise FPS win
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless