Older Pixel models to get Pixel 9's "Sound Matters" which is not for the birds but from them
When Google introduced the Pixel 9 series last week, the new line came with a collection of ring tones and alarms called "Sound Matters" which Google says is made up of "beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong." The audio comes from the the "dawn chorus of birds found in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe."
According to Google, "Research has shown that "sounds and songs of birds can significantly benefit our mental and emotional wellbeing. It can aid in reducing stress, lowering anxiety, and improving mood. The soothing melodies of birdsong can transport us to a place of peace and tranquility, even amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life."
"We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection. We sought out sounds that are deeply meaningful and reflective of our natural world, in both a positive and thought-provoking way. Sounds that are different to what most people hear every day, whether living in urban areas or less nature-rich ecosystems."-Google
Last year Google released some new sounds for notifications and alarms in a collection called "Gems." This was made up of eight ringtones (Cosmic Play, Amber Beats, Sapphire, Ethereal Vibration, Crimson Dreams, Mineral Chimez, Enchanted, and Fracture), nine alarm sounds (Echo, Prism, Rituals, Sublime, Fusion, Aquamarine, and Little Wonders), and nine notification sounds (Liquid Sunshine, Reveal, Glitz, Opal Bell, Occasion, Magic Wand, Radiate, Swerve, and Mercury).
The new "Sound Matters" collection will be available for models starting with the Pixel 4 series all the way up to the Pixel 9 line. On your compatible Pixel phone, go to Settings > Sound & vibration and you'll find six notifications and ringtones for "Sound Matters" including:
Six notification/ringtones
- Limpopo Savannah at Dawn
- Botswana Bushveld at Dawn
- Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn
- Limpopo River at Dawn
- Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn
- Zimbabwe Hills at Dawn
- Meyer’s Parrot at Dawn
- Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn
- Crested Francolin at Dawn
- African Fish Eagle at Dawn
The new "Sound Matters" collection can be found in Version 3.1 (642123347) of the Sounds app which is now available in the Google Play Store.
"By incorporating birdsongs into our products in small, thoughtful ways, we hope to inspire users to connect with nature, appreciate its beauty, and take action to protect it. Our approach to sustainability considers not just environmental impacts but also human impacts, and we’re excited to share new ways for you to engage with the natural world.
Together, we can celebrate the power of sound, and work toward a more sustainable future. So let’s all take some moments to reflect, appreciate all our planet’s inhabitants—from the tiny insects to the magnificent birds—and listen in on what nature has to say."-Google
