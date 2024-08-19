When Google introduced the Pixel 9 series last week, the new line came with a collection of ring tones and alarms called "Sound Matters" which Google says is made up of "beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong." The audio comes from the the "dawn chorus of birds found in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe."





According to Google , "Research has shown that "sounds and songs of birds can significantly benefit our mental and emotional wellbeing. It can aid in reducing stress, lowering anxiety, and improving mood. The soothing melodies of birdsong can transport us to a place of peace and tranquility, even amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life."













The new "Sound Matters" collection will be available for models starting with the Pixel 4 series all the way up to the Pixel 9 line. On your compatible Pixel phone, go to Settings > Sound & vibration and you'll find six notifications and ringtones for "Sound Matters" including:





Six notification/ringtones



