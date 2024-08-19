Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Older Pixel models to get Pixel 9's "Sound Matters" which is not for the birds but from them

By
0comments
Older Pixel models to get Pixel 9's "Sound Matters" which is not for the birds but from them
When Google introduced the Pixel 9 series last week, the new line came with a collection of ring tones and alarms called "Sound Matters" which Google says is made up of "beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong." The audio comes from the the "dawn chorus of birds found in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe." 

According to Google, "Research has shown that "sounds and songs of birds can significantly benefit our mental and emotional wellbeing. It can aid in reducing stress, lowering anxiety, and improving mood. The soothing melodies of birdsong can transport us to a place of peace and tranquility, even amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life."

"We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection. We sought out sounds that are deeply meaningful and reflective of our natural world, in both a positive and thought-provoking way. Sounds that are different to what most people hear every day, whether living in urban areas or less nature-rich ecosystems."-Google

Last year Google released some new sounds for notifications and alarms in a collection called "Gems." This was made up of eight ringtones (Cosmic Play, Amber Beats, Sapphire, Ethereal Vibration, Crimson Dreams, Mineral Chimez, Enchanted, and Fracture), nine alarm sounds (Echo, Prism, Rituals, Sublime, Fusion, Aquamarine, and Little Wonders), and nine notification sounds (Liquid Sunshine, Reveal, Glitz, Opal Bell, Occasion, Magic Wand, Radiate, Swerve, and Mercury).

Video Thumbnail


The new "Sound Matters" collection will be available for models starting with the Pixel 4 series all the way up to the  Pixel 9 line. On your compatible Pixel phone, go to Settings > Sound & vibration and you'll find six notifications and ringtones for "Sound Matters" including:

Six notification/ringtones

  • Limpopo Savannah at Dawn
  • Botswana Bushveld at Dawn
  • Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn
  • Limpopo River at Dawn
  • Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn
  • Zimbabwe Hills at Dawn

Recommended Stories
Four notification sounds:

  • Meyer’s Parrot at Dawn
  • Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn
  • Crested Francolin at Dawn
  • African Fish Eagle at Dawn

The new "Sound Matters" collection can be found in Version 3.1 (642123347) of the Sounds app which is now available in the Google Play Store.

"By incorporating birdsongs into our products in small, thoughtful ways, we hope to inspire users to connect with nature, appreciate its beauty, and take action to protect it. Our approach to sustainability considers not just environmental impacts but also human impacts, and we’re excited to share new ways for you to engage with the natural world.

Together, we can celebrate the power of sound, and work toward a more sustainable future. So let’s all take some moments to reflect, appreciate all our planet’s inhabitants—from the tiny insects to the magnificent birds—and listen in on what nature has to say."-Google
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless