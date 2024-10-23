Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Most of the annoying Pixel 9 Bluetooth issues seem to be resolved with recent updates

The new Pixel 9 has been struggling with some issues ever since its official launch not too long ago. And now it seems some of the issues that buyers of the phone were facing, at least related to the Bluetooth connection, are getting resolved with recent updates.

In fact, Google Pixel phones have always had random Bluetooth bugs and issues over the years. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 series was launched with some very frustrating issues related to Bluetooth connectivity. However, Google seems to have addressed these issues with recent updates.

Some of the Bluetooth issues that users reported included not all devices working properly using the connection. Earbuds, Android Auto, and other core functions seemed fine but some devices that needed Bluetooth connection wouldn't work as smoothly.

 For example, Meta Ray-Bans glasses, also some Find My Device trackers, and even Tesla's auto-unlock feature, as noticed by APKMirror owner Artem Russakovskii.

Russakovskii was able to confirm there was some strange and not intended behavior related to the issue, and that Google was rolling out fixes through the Google Play Store. The first batch of fixes arrived in September, and the second one around a week or so ago.

It's been noticed that there is an improved performance with the 9to5Google's Ray-Bans device, which previously wasn't able to establish a reliable pairing with the Pixel 9.

As is usual with these bugs, not all devices were affected which made it pretty annoying to deal with and discover there was an issue to begin with. Hopefully, now most of these things are resolved with the updates Google has rolled out.

I personally think that nowadays, we're seeing loads of phones arrive plagued with software (and even hardware) issues. I think this may be due to the race to release a new product getting intense and companies having less time to perfect the device before launching it to the market.

I wish this wasn't the case, as having a brand-new phone that malfunctions is incredibly annoying to deal with, and shouldn't be normalized.

Share with us in the comments if you've experienced some Bluetooth bug on your Pixel 9 phone, and if it has been resolved.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

