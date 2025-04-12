Limited-time deal makes the compact Pixel 9 a true bargain
The Pixel 9 series is Google's latest top-tier smartphone lineup, and one of these fellas might be just what you're looking for if you're after a powerful phone with incredible cameras. But given that Google released not one, not two, but three Pixel 9 phones—four if you count the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—you might be wondering which one to get.
We encourage you to act fast, though! This is a limited-time deal and given that Amazon has already sold more than 200 units this month, the offer might expire quickly!
The vanilla Pixel 9 may be the entry model, but don't underestimate it—it packs quite the punch. Equipped with Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and is fully capable of tackling demanding tasks and games. Plus, the ample system memory allows for faster execution of AI-powered processes.
Moreover, being a true Pixel, our friend here takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP snapper for selfies. In addition, its 4,700 mAh packs enough juice for the phone to last you a whole day without top-ups.
As you can see, the Pixel 9 is definitely worthy of your cash and attention. So, act fast and save on one today!
While all phones from the lineup bring a lot to the table, a generous $150 discount on the regular Pixel 9 tips the scales in its favor, especially if you want a more compact smartphone. Thanks to this price cut, you can score the 128GB model for just below the $650 mark, which is a great price given that the phone normally costs about $800. Furthermore, all color options are available at this price, meaning you can get the one that best fits your style.
