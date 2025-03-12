Android legend Pixel 8 is now selling at a price that's almost too good to be true
The Pixel 8 may not be the newest kid on the block, but it's still a solid phone that packs plenty of value, especially with this sweet deal.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering the 128GB version of the Pixel 8 for $212 off, bringing it down to just under $488. That's a major discount from its original price of around $700, and it's a great opportunity to grab a speedy phone without breaking the bank.
You should hurry, though, as the discount was $300 a few weeks ago and there's no telling when it might be reduced again. And don't worry—although the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if there is something wrong with the phone.
Rocking a powerful Tensor G3 and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 still holds its ground. It can handle everything you need, from social media to streaming and gaming, while its screen's high 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel super smooth and responsive.
As you'd expect from a Pixel, the cameras on the Pixel 8 are its main selling point. Its 50MP main snapper and 10.5MP unit for selfies capture detailed, vibrant photos. The phone can even record in 4K, so you'll look amazing in your videos and stills.
Battery life is another strong point. The 4,575mAh battery on deck offers up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing, so you can rely on it throughout the day without worrying about charging.
All in all, for $488, the Pixel 8 is an absolute bargain, delivering great performance, awesome battery life, and boasting incredible camera capabilities. Don't wait too long—get one for much less than usual now!
Speaking of the display, the beautiful 6.2-inch OLED panel on board boasts a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, offering stunning visuals, especially when you stream content in HDR format.
