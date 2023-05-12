Discover Samsung May 15th!
Trending:

The Pixel 7a has an exclusive feature that intelligently changes the intensity of vibration alerts

Google
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7a has an exclusive feature that intelligently changes the intensity of vibration alerts
The Google Pixel 7a officially launched a couple of days ago as the latest in Google's A-Series of devices to hit the mid-range smartphone market. However, a feature has been discovered on it that is not available yet in any other Pixel phone — for now.

The feature is called "adaptive alert vibration", which was recently spotted by Android Police on the Pixel 7a, but also spotted back in December by Mishaal Rahman in the Android 13 QPR2 beta for the Pixel 6a. The feature was not widely available then, so it was not largely publicized.


The hallmark of this feature is that it reduces strength of the device's vibration when the phone is sitting still and the screen is facing up, suggesting that it isn't being actively used. Currently, in addition to having the option to turn vibration alerts on or off, Pixel users have the option to adjust the intensity level of said alerts but that is unfortunately restricted to four different levels.

This new feature takes it a step further, allowing you to customize the vibration intensity while your phone is sitting out and not being used. The latest feature can be accessed by navigating to Settings, followed by Sound & vibration, and then Vibration & haptics. This is also documented in a new support document.

Buy the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon with a discount!

The new budget Google Pixel 7a champ can be yours directly from Amazon at a cool $50 discount. The offer comes in the form of a gift card that can be used on products sold at Amazon.
$50 off (10%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Best Buy knocks $50 off the Pixel 7a price!

If you get the new Pixel 7a over at Best Buy, the retailer will give you a discount in the form of a gift card you can use towards the purchase of a Pixel 7a case or anything else your soul desires from its extensive product catalog.
$50 off (10%) Gift
$449
$499
Buy at BestBuy

It is unclear why this feature is only available on the 7a and not on the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. It stands to reason that it relies on the device's accelerometer and employs some AI magic to determine the state of the device at the time, so it's hard to imagine that the only device that can support it is the latest mid-ranger.

However, it won't be the first time that Google releases a new feature as a new device exclusive that lasts only a few months before it rolls out to other Pixel devices. Such has been the case with many other Pixel-exclusive features that in some cases have even made their way to non-Pixel devices, such as Magic Eraser. Regardless, it's good to see Google continue to use their computational prowess to come up with features that improve quality of life, and in this case, battery life.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless