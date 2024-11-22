Pixel fanatics, gather round this Black Friday Pixel 7a deal!
The Pixel 9a might be on its way – we'll have to wait until 2025 for its unveiling – but there are some reasons for you to get a Pixel 7a. If you're a Pixel fanatic, that is.
It's discounted! Yup, this current Black Friday of ours doesn't pass by one of the best "a" series phones from Google just like that.
The Charcoal version of the Pixel 7a looks stylish. Of course, it's unlocked, it's got 128 GB of storage on board and a pretty impressive camera (for its price point).
The Google Pixel 7a might not be as powerful as the upcoming Pixel 9a, but it builds on the Pixel 6a with key refinements, most notably the addition of a 90Hz refresh rate to its 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ display. This upgrade delivers smoother visuals and a more responsive user experience, enhancing the phone’s appeal in the affordable segment.
In real-world use, the Pixel 7a performs admirably. Benchmark results align closely with the Pixel 7 series, and the phone handles tasks and gaming well, maintaining stable performance even in demanding scenarios. While it can warm up during prolonged gameplay, its plastic back helps to mitigate heat discomfort.
Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7a offers adequate processing, focusing on on-device artificial intelligence and machine learning rather than raw performance. With 8 GB of RAM (2 GB more than the Pixel 6a), the device provides better multitasking capabilities and improved future-proofing.
Design-wise, the Pixel 7a has slightly thicker bezels than its predecessor, but they are unlikely to be a dealbreaker. The combination of smooth performance, thoughtful AI capabilities, and the upgraded display positions the Pixel 7a as a compelling option for those seeking an affordable yet capable smartphone in 2024.
