Pixel fanatics, gather round this Black Friday Pixel 7a deal!

Pixel 7a

A classic: the Pixel 7a is now cheaper, so get it and enjoy the Black Friday! The Google Pixel 7a refines the 6a with a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.1-inch OLED display, smooth Tensor G2-powered performance, and 8GB RAM. Its stylish design, capable camera, and focus on AI make it a standout affordable smartphone for 2024. $170 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7a

Pixel 9a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

The Pixel 9a might be on its way – we'll have to wait until 2025 for its unveiling – but there are some reasons for you to get a. If you're a Pixel fanatic, that is.It's discounted! Yup, this current Black Friday of ours doesn't pass by one of the best "a" series phones from Google just like that.The Charcoal version of thelooks stylish. Of course, it's unlocked, it's got 128 GB of storage on board and a pretty impressive camera (for its price point).The Google Pixel 7a might not be as powerful as the upcoming, but it builds on the Pixel 6a with key refinements, most notably the addition of a 90Hz refresh rate to its 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ display. This upgrade delivers smoother visuals and a more responsive user experience, enhancing the phone’s appeal in the affordable segment.Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, theoffers adequate processing, focusing on on-device artificial intelligence and machine learning rather than raw performance. With 8 GB of RAM (2 GB more than the), the device provides better multitasking capabilities and improved future-proofing.In real-world use, theperforms admirably. Benchmark results align closely with the Pixel 7 series, and the phone handles tasks and gaming well, maintaining stable performance even in demanding scenarios. While it can warm up during prolonged gameplay, its plastic back helps to mitigate heat discomfort.Design-wise, thehas slightly thicker bezels than its predecessor, but they are unlikely to be a dealbreaker. The combination of smooth performance, thoughtful AI capabilities, and the upgraded display positions theas a compelling option for those seeking an affordable yet capable smartphone in 2024.