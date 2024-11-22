Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Pixel fanatics, gather round this Black Friday Pixel 7a deal!

The Pixel 9a might be on its way – we'll have to wait until 2025 for its unveiling – but there are some reasons for you to get a Pixel 7a. If you're a Pixel fanatic, that is.

It's discounted! Yup, this current Black Friday of ours doesn't pass by one of the best "a" series phones from Google just like that.

A classic: the Pixel 7a is now cheaper, so get it and enjoy the Black Friday!

The Google Pixel 7a refines the 6a with a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.1-inch OLED display, smooth Tensor G2-powered performance, and 8GB RAM. Its stylish design, capable camera, and focus on AI make it a standout affordable smartphone for 2024.
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


The Charcoal version of the Pixel 7a looks stylish. Of course, it's unlocked, it's got 128 GB of storage on board and a pretty impressive camera (for its price point).

The Google Pixel 7a might not be as powerful as the upcoming Pixel 9a, but it builds on the Pixel 6a with key refinements, most notably the addition of a 90Hz refresh rate to its 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ display. This upgrade delivers smoother visuals and a more responsive user experience, enhancing the phone’s appeal in the affordable segment.

Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7a offers adequate processing, focusing on on-device artificial intelligence and machine learning rather than raw performance. With 8 GB of RAM (2 GB more than the Pixel 6a), the device provides better multitasking capabilities and improved future-proofing.

In real-world use, the Pixel 7a performs admirably. Benchmark results align closely with the Pixel 7 series, and the phone handles tasks and gaming well, maintaining stable performance even in demanding scenarios. While it can warm up during prolonged gameplay, its plastic back helps to mitigate heat discomfort.

Design-wise, the Pixel 7a has slightly thicker bezels than its predecessor, but they are unlikely to be a dealbreaker. The combination of smooth performance, thoughtful AI capabilities, and the upgraded display positions the Pixel 7a as a compelling option for those seeking an affordable yet capable smartphone in 2024.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

