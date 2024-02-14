Amazon UK discounts the Pixel 7a by £120, making it a delicious bargain you cannot miss out on

Google Pixel 7a: Now £120 off on Amazon UK! Get the Pixel 7a for £120 off its price on Amazon UK. The phone has top-tier performance, takes beautiful photos, and has good battery life. It's a real value for money, especially now that it can be yours for less £120 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

With a powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, complemented by 8GB of RAM, theoffers top-tier performance despite boasting a more budget-friendly price tag. It has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, as well as playing games.Furthermore, being a proper Pixel phone, thetakes gorgeous photos courtesy of its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie shooter, and, of course, Google's mysterious software magic. Moreover, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps.In addition to its good performance and amazing camera capabilities, thealso boasts good battery life. Its rather small 4385mAh battery should easily be able to get you through more intense days without any top-ups. On top of that, there is 7.5W wireless charging on board, which is a feature you rarely see on a pocket-friendly device.The truth is that theis indeed a great value for money. Furthermore, the scales are tipped in its favor even further now that it's enjoying that sweet £120 discount on Amazon UK. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and snag a brand-newat a reduced price today, since tomorrow may be too late and this is a deal you don't want to miss out on!