Amazon UK discounts the Pixel 7a by £120, making it a delicious bargain you cannot miss out on
The Pixel 7a is among the best mid-range smartphones money can buy, and the best thing is that Amazon UK is currently offering it at a sweet 27% discount. This means you can now snag this awesome phone for £120 off its price if you pull the trigger on this sweet offer now while it's still available.
With a powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a offers top-tier performance despite boasting a more budget-friendly price tag. It has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming, as well as playing games.
Furthermore, being a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a takes gorgeous photos courtesy of its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie shooter, and, of course, Google's mysterious software magic. Moreover, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps.
The truth is that the Pixel 7a is indeed a great value for money. Furthermore, the scales are tipped in its favor even further now that it's enjoying that sweet £120 discount on Amazon UK. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and snag a brand-new Pixel 7a at a reduced price today, since tomorrow may be too late and this is a deal you don't want to miss out on!
In addition to its good performance and amazing camera capabilities, the Pixel 7a also boasts good battery life. Its rather small 4385mAh battery should easily be able to get you through more intense days without any top-ups. On top of that, there is 7.5W wireless charging on board, which is a feature you rarely see on a pocket-friendly device.
Things that are NOT allowed: