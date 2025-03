Pixel 7a: Now $162 OFF on Amazon! $162 off (32%) Snag the budget-friendly Pixel 7a for just under $338 on Amazon and save $162. The phone packs good performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset. In addition, it takes gorgeous photos with its 64 MP main snapper. Don't hesitate—score one at a bargain price now! Buy at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget-friendly phone that delivers great value, the Pixel 7a is the one to get. Normally priced around $500, a third-party seller on Amazon has this handsome fella on sale at a sweet 32% discount.Thanks to this price cut, you can score one of the best budget phones on the market for south of $338. That's a whopping $162 saved if you take advantage of this offer while you can. Although the price cut doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer handles shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. So, there's nothing to worry about.Even though theisn't the latest model from Google , it still packs a punch with its powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It offers speedy performance and can tackle most tasks with ease. As a true Pixel phone, it takes stunning photos, boasting a capable 64 MP main camera and Google's famous image processing magic.Another highlight is its 4,385mAh battery, which can keep you going all day without any top-ups. The phone also supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature not manyoffer.All in all, theis still relevant and an excellent choice for anyone wanting a reliable, feature-packed handset without spending a fortune. The best part? It should continue receiving updates until 2028, so you won't have to think of replacing it soon. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab this amazing smartphone at a bargain price now while the deal lasts!