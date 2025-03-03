Pixel 7a becomes no-brainer for anyone looking for phone that can do it all with this hefty discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly phone that delivers great value, the Pixel 7a is the one to get. Normally priced around $500, a third-party seller on Amazon has this handsome fella on sale at a sweet 32% discount.
Thanks to this price cut, you can score one of the best budget phones on the market for south of $338. That's a whopping $162 saved if you take advantage of this offer while you can. Although the price cut doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer handles shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. So, there's nothing to worry about.
Another highlight is its 4,385mAh battery, which can keep you going all day without any top-ups. The phone also supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature not many budget phones offer.
Even though the Pixel 7a isn't the latest model from Google, it still packs a punch with its powerful Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It offers speedy performance and can tackle most tasks with ease. As a true Pixel phone, it takes stunning photos, boasting a capable 64 MP main camera and Google's famous image processing magic.
All in all, the Pixel 7a is still relevant and an excellent choice for anyone wanting a reliable, feature-packed handset without spending a fortune. The best part? It should continue receiving updates until 2028, so you won't have to think of replacing it soon. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab this amazing smartphone at a bargain price now while the deal lasts!
