Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Pixel 7 users say that YouTube is freezing their phones

Google
1
Pixel 7 users say that YouTube is freezing their phones
So, users online are reporting that their Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro phones are freezing up or becoming unresponsive after they’ve exited fullscreen playback from YouTube. Oddly specific, right?

A report from 9to5 Google elaborates that it’s not the actual app that is causing the issue, but rather the exiting of the app. As in, navigating away via the Home or App Switcher buttons — or via navigation controls to the same effect — while watching content in full screen on YouTube or YouTube TV may cause this issue.

The result is an unresponsive Pixel 7 phone, which won’t allow you to do much other than restart. The screen goes dark, as if locked, but no amount of effort seems to be able to unlock it. Audio might continue to play, but you should be able to stop it through the power button.

Navigating away from other media players doesn’t produce the same result, but even despite that, this is more likely to be a system issue, rather than one related to the YouTube apps specifically.

What to do if Pixel 7 freezes in YouTube?


In most cases, the phone will stay frozen for a bit, then restart on its own. You can try and help it out via holding down the Power button to help it restart faster, after which it should be fine. Just make sure to exit full screen playback before closing YouTube or switching apps next time.

But what should you do if the issue happens to you, and even that is not working? Well, you can do a hard reset via holding down the Power and Volume Down buttons for about 15 seconds, or better yet — until you see that the phone is restarting. Keep in mind that holding the combo for any other duration might end you up at the boot options screen, and you don’t want to be there without reason for sure.

Overall, this is reminiscent of an issue that the Pixel 6 series, like the Pixel 6a, which started to have around the release of Android 13. The home screen basically disappears if the user exists apps with fullscreen playback or any other type of overlay. An easy fix to this was clearing the cache of the Google Launcher app itself, so this is something that you might also want to try.

As of now, Google hasn’t commented on the issue. If this is happening to you, you should certainly take a moment and send feedback to the Big G, so that they can address it in a quick patch.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Killer deal makes the gorgeous 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger a new year steal
Killer deal makes the gorgeous 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger a new year steal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless