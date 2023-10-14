It's not too late to grab the Pixel 7 with a smashing discount on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a Google Pixel fan? Do you also live in the UK? In that case, brace yourself for a truly epic deal on one of the most capable phones by Google – the Pixel 7. The discount in question, which has been live for some time on Amazon UK, allows you to save an incredible 34% on the 128GB configuration.
So, if you aren’t all about the latest tech or don’t really have the budget to afford a new Pixel 8, know that this Amazon UK discount on the older but quite capable Google handset is too good to miss. At least, it seems so to us, for the device offers incredible value for money, especially at that price.
Compact and sporting a sleek design, this device is a pleasure to use. It has a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a dynamic refresh rate that varies between 60Hz and 90Hz for optimized battery life. Google also integrated dual stereo speakers on the deck. If you’re a fan of video streaming, know that your binge-watching session should be pretty immersive and enjoyable.
The phone won’t disappoint you on the camera front, either. There’s a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera produces some pretty sharp images with balanced exposure, both daytime and nighttime. On the front, you’ve got a 10.8MP selfie snapper that’ll make your selfies quite beautiful.
Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, this bad boy should be able to handle most everyday stuff you throw at it. It should even handle demanding titles without so much as a flinch. That said, keep in mind that it’s not particularly suitable for extensive gaming sessions, as it tends to get hot under the hood when you play too long.
In all fairness, when we first covered this particular offer at the British version of the world’s biggest online retailer, shoppers could save £200 on this handset. Now, the discount is even better, allowing you to save another £5 on top of the one above. In other words, you can treat yourself to one of the best Android phones on the market for £205 less than usual.
Wondering what exactly your investment gives you? Quite a bit, actually. As we’ve hinted in our review, the Pixel 7 gives you a flagship-like experience at a much more affordable price, not counting the smashing Amazon UK discount that makes it unbelievably cheap.
Last but not least, the device lasts a bit over nine hours of video streaming and almost 14 hours of web browsing. In other words, the integrated 4,355mAh battery is good enough to last a working day.
