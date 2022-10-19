Some Pixel 7 series users can't install the latest Google Play system update

Even though the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have the latest October 5th Android security patch, they are still running a 90+ day old Google Play system update dated July 1, 2022. According to 9to5Google , the Security Hub on these handsets reminds users to "Update this device." At the same time, a yellow warning sign orders users to "Check for updates."





It's all better said than done. Google did push out a 7.6kB Play system update alerting Pixel 7 series users that there is a "Google Play system update available" and pointed out that it contained the "Latest security update from Google. Update now to keep safe and improve device stability." However, there has been a problem that has prevented users from installing the update.





What happens is that when you tap "Download & install" you are sent to a new screen before you see another page with a heading that says "Failed to update" with a message in red letters underneath that states, "Updates are temporarily unavailable. Try again later." And trying again later does not change the result.





This update and the issue preventing users from being able to install it are seen on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro units. On the other hand, not every Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handset has received the Google Play system update. Eventually, Google will release an update that will work allowing all Pixel 7 series owners to have the latest Google Play system version on their phones.





To check which version of the Google Play system update you have on your Pixel 7 (any Pixel, really), go to Settings and in the Search settings bar at the top of the screen, type in Google Play system. You are sent to a new page and the third entry down from the top will show you the version of the Google Play system update you have on your handset. For example, on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro, it says October 1, 2022.





The next monthly Android update due is November 7th followed by the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop due on December 5th. Perhaps one of these two upcoming updates will include a valid Google Play system update for those with the newest Pixel models.

